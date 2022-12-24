Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sitiveni Rabuka was sworn in as Prime Minister of Fiji on Saturday, capping an exciting week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago.

The 74-year-old won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a meeting of the Fijian parliament in Suva.

Rabuka, the head of the People’s Alliance Party, won after forming a majority coalition with two other parties following last week’s close and controversial elections. Army and navy personnel would have been called up on Thursday to protect minority groups from threats against them after the December 14 vote.

At his swearing-in ceremony, Rabuka pledged to “obey, observe, uphold and uphold” his nation’s constitution.

He said he had spoken to Bainimarama, the head of the Fiji First Party who had ruled for nearly 16 years, to thank him for his contributions.

“We appreciate what they have done. Some could have been better. But we have to go in first to see what they’ve done and what’s left for us to complete. We have six months of the last budget to run,” he told reporters.

Fiji has experienced four military coups in the past 35 years, and both Rabuka and Bainimarama have played a leading role in previous moves to oust former Fijian leaders.

The tripartite coalition had on Tuesday announced its intention to form a government with a total of 29 seats compared to Bainimarama’s party’s 26.

The People’s Alliance Party and affiliated National Federation Party shared 26 seats, but managed to form an alliance with the Social Democratic Liberal Party to break the deadlock.

Bainimarama and Fiji First had refused to admit the election results in the days following the polls.

A secret ballot of lawmakers on Saturday chose Rabuka 28-27. The result indicated that a member of the new ruling coalition opposed the change of prime minister.

The same split occurred when voting for the roles of House Speaker and Deputy Speaker earlier in a three-hour Christmas Eve parliamentary session.

Rabuka had said ahead of Saturday’s meeting that his upcoming election would mark “a turning point in Fiji’s modern history”.

Rabuka, who was also prime minister between 1992 and 1999, carried out two coups in 1987.

Bainimarama led a 2006 coup that ousted Laisenia Quarase as prime minister, a role he then assumed until Rabuka’s elevation on Saturday.

Earlier in Saturday’s parliamentary session, Naiqama Lalabalavu was named the new Speaker of the House after receiving one vote more by secret ballot than Fiji First candidate Epeli Nailatikau, who served as President of Fiji from 2009 to 2015.

The leaders of Fiji’s closest regional allies welcomed Rabuka’s election.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described his country and Fiji as members of the same “family” in a social media post, adding that he looks forward to “strengthening our countries’ relationship even further in 2023”.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised “our very warm relationship” with Fiji and said she looked forward to working with Rabuka. She also acknowledged Bainimarama’s leadership, saying he had created “an important legacy for Fiji” as a regional leader in several areas, including climate change.