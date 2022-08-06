Rabbitohs stage footy clinic against woeful Warriors – with Latrell Mitchell again a standout

Sparkling South Sydney outclassed the mournful New Zealand Warriors on Saturday as they crept to victory on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

At one point, the Rabbitohs were on track to score a point per minute as they climbed to sixth on the NRL ladder with the finals approaching.

Lock Cameron Murray provided the three tries in the first half, with Lachlan Ilias, Damien Cook and Tevita Tatola all crossing the line.

Sparkling South Sydney outclasses the mournful New Zealand Warriors on Saturday as they head for victory on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast (pictured, Cameron Murray closing)

Latrell Mitchell (pictured) once again demonstrated his class of scoring attempts on either side of halftime

Rabbitohs’ Izaac Thompson was impressive, scoring on debut (pictured)

Rifle fullback Latrell Mitchell once again demonstrated his class, with his solo effort in the 31st minute exemplifying his raw power.

Three Warriors players failed to trap Jai Arrow and Mitchell made a capital, steaming at the ball before making his way under the posts.

In the 56th minute he added a second for good measure.

In one of many highlights for the rampant Rabbitohs, tree center Izaac Thompson also grabbed a four-pointer on the debut.

Alex Johnston joined NRL legends Matt Sing and Hazem El Masri on 159 career attempts as he scored his 23rd try of the year just before halftime.

The season can’t end soon enough for the Warriors, who are in 13th place and have no defensive discipline.

Forebodingly, they face Penrith and North Queensland for their final match on September 3.

Andrew Webster will take over as head coach from early 2023 and welcome new faces such as Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Marata Niukore (Parramatta) and Luke Metcalf (Cronulla).