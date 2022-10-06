Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. But new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus called myxoma that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have mistakenly assumed that as the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes endemic, it will also become milder,” said Read.

“However, we know that the delta variant was more contagious and caused more serious disease than the original virus strain, and omicron is even more transmissible than delta. Our new research shows that a rabbit virus evolved to be more deadly, and there’s no reason why this could not happen with SARS-CoV-2 or other viruses that affect humans.”

According to Read, myxoma was introduced to Australia in the early 1950s to suppress a runaway non-native rabbit population. Known as “myxomytosis,” the disease it caused resulted in swollen, fluid-filled skin lesions, swollen heads and eyelids, drooping ears, and blocked airways, among other symptoms. The virus was so deadly that it killed an estimated 99.8 percent of rabbits within two weeks.

However, over time, the virus mellowed, killing only 60% of the rabbits it infected and took longer to do.

“Scientists at the time believed this outcome was inevitable,” Read said. “What they called the ‘law of decreasing virulence’ suggested that viruses naturally soften over time to ensure that they do not kill their hosts before they have had a chance to be transmitted to other individuals.”

But when Read and his team began studying the myxoma virus in rabbits in 2014, they found that the virus had taken over and was once again killing rabbits at a faster rate. In their most recent study, published October 5 in the Journal of Virology, they examined several variants of the myxoma virus collected in the lab between 2012-2015 to determine their virulence. The team determined that the viruses fell into three lines: a, b and c.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665108175_271_Rabbit-virus-has-evolved-to-become-more-deadly-new-research.jpg" alt="Konijnenvirus is geëvolueerd om dodelijker te worden, vindt nieuw onderzoek" title="Survival plots and virulence rates for Trial 1 (oak rabbits). Credit: Journal of Virology (2022). DOI: 10.1128/jvi.00886-22″/> Survival plots and virulence rates for Trial 1 (oak rabbits). Credit: Journal of Virology (2022). DOI: 10.1128/jvi.00886-22



Interestingly, Read said, the rabbits in their study showed different symptoms than those caused by viruses collected in the early decades after release.

“Instead of developing swollen, fluid-filled lesions, these rabbits developed flat lesions, indicating a lack of a diminished immune response,” Read said.

“In addition, these rabbits had significantly more bacteria spread across multiple tissues, which is also consistent with immunosuppression. We interpreted this ‘amyxomatous’ phenotype as an adaptation by the virus to overcome evolving resistance in the wild rabbit population.”

However, lineage c produced a slightly different response in rabbits. Rabbits infected with line c had significantly more swelling at the base of the ears and around the eyelids, where mosquitoes typically bite. These areas also contain extremely high amounts of virus.

“Insect transmissibility depends on the presence of large amounts of virus in sites accessible to the vector,” Read says. “We hypothesize that lineage C viruses are capable of enhanced spread to sites around the head where mosquitoes are more likely to feed and that they are able to suppress inflammatory responses at these sites, allowing sustained virus replication in large quantities.”

Read said the team’s findings show that viruses don’t always evolve to become milder.

“By definition, an evolutionary arms race takes place when organisms develop adaptations and counteradaptations against each other,” Read said.

“With myxoma, the virus has developed new tricks, which result in increased rabbit mortality. However, over time, the rabbits are likely to develop resistance to these tricks. An analogous arms race could take place with SARS-CoV-2 and other human viruses as humans become immune That’s why it’s so important for vaccine manufacturers to stay up to date with the latest variants and for the public to stay up to date with their vaccines. Even better would be to develop a universal vaccine that would protect against all variants work and be effective for a longer period of time.”

The research was published in Journal of Virology.

