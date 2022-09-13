R Kelly juror in child pornography trial suffers panic attack while hearing graphic closing argument

<!–

A juror in R Kelly’s Child Pornography and Obstruction of Justice suffered a panic attack Monday while hearing graphic closing arguments in the case.

The white woman who works for a public library said she couldn’t bear to hear “one more minute” and was excused by the judge at Dirksen Courthouse in Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said, “I heard she said she couldn’t go on a minute longer,” before replacing juror number 44 with juror 83, a white male.

On trial: A juror in R Kelly’s child pornography and obstruction of justice suffered a panic attack Monday while hearing graphic closing arguments in the case against the singer, shown in May 2019 in Chicago

The move came after Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo and a defense attorney presented closing arguments, and the process continued after the swap was made.

Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is indicted on 13 charges of producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors into criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The 55-year-old R&B singer is already serving a 30-year sentence after he was found guilty in New York City last year on charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking.

Pozolo told jurors Monday that the disgraced I Believe I Can Fly singer had committed “terrible crimes” against children and, with the help of his business partners, tried to cover up his actions, knowing they were “completely damning.” would be.

Multiple charges: Kelly, seen in New York City in September 2015, faces 13 charges of producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors into criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to obstruct justice

Kelly is on trial alongside his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, and an associate, Milton ‘June’ Brown, both charged with conspiring with him to intimidate and bribe witnesses and to cover up evidence in a 2008 criminal trial on charges of child pornography in Cook. District.

The pair have been accused of or attempting to buy back incriminating sex tapes taken from Kelly’s collection and to cover up years of alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

Of the three, only McDavid testified at the trial.

Serving sentence: The 55-year-old R&B singer, who appeared in Chicago in May 2019, is already serving a 30-year sentence after being found guilty in New York City last year on charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking

In closing arguments, McDavid’s attorney, Beau Brindley, attacked the credibility of two government witnesses who testified that he colluded with Kelly.

“The only two people who said he did something wrong are two people who lied outright. The evidence fits together to expose a lie,” Brindley said.

Mary Judge, a lawyer for Brown, claimed he was merely “an assistant” to Kelly who knew nothing about wrongdoing and thus could not have been involved in covering it up.

Kelly, who has denied the current charges, was acquitted in 2008 in a case involving one of the tapes after the girl allegedly appearing in the recording refused to testify at trial.

R&B singer: Kelly performs at Wembley Arena in London in February 1996

Jurors at the time said that made it difficult for them to convict Kelly.

The woman, who is now 37 and identified in court under the pseudonym Jane, was the prosecution’s key witness in the trial, testifying that she had sex with Kelly hundreds of times, ages 15 to 18.

Pozolo said in closing arguments Kelly “abused” Jane’s childhood for his “sick pleasure”.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday after Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, delivers her closing arguments and prosecutors provide a brief rebuttal.