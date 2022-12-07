Thursday, December 8, 2022
Quiz cashes in on Black Friday party wear sales

Quiz cashes in on Black Friday party wear sales: fashion retailer turns profit after restructuring

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

Fashion retailer Quiz returned to profit as shoppers searched for occasion wear during its Black Friday sale.

The retailer recovered in the past six months as a result of restructuring and tight management of costs and inventories.

It made £1.8 million in profits in the six months to 30 September, compared to £1.3 million in losses it reported in the same period last year.

Turnover skyrocketed from £36m last year to £49.4m, a return to pre-pandemic levels.

This reflected the growing demand for party wear as major events returned. Strong sales in recent weeks, including the Black Friday sales period, offset lower-than-expected earnings in October.

The group, which has 62 stores in the UK and 62 concessions in stores such as New Look, said it has continued to reduce costs.

It follows a 2020 restructuring that saw several loss-making stores placed into receivership.

This has helped to lower rents. It expects full-year earnings to be at least in line with current market expectations.

