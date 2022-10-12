Quinton Simon’s grandmother screams at babysitter that he is ‘still alive’

<!–

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon was filmed yelling at his babysitter that he is alive, and berating her for asking questions about his disappearance.

Quinton has not been seen since October 5. His 22-year-old mother Leilani called the police, claiming she woke up at 9:30 am to find he was gone. Her fiancé, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the toddler at 6 a.m.

Police in Savannah, Georgia are now investigating the boy’s disappearance as a criminal case, not a missing persons case.

They have not yet named any suspects, but say they have seized “evidence” that “proves the case.”

The police went to the house with sniffer dogs on Wednesday. They say they’ve grabbed evidence that they’ll sort out today and probably announce something tomorrow.

Quinton’s grandmother, 45-year-old Billie Jo Howell, was filmed yelling at his babysitter that he was ‘still alive’ after the babysitter voiced concerns online

Babysitter Diana McCarta says she received a ‘strange’ text from Quinton’s stepdad the morning he disappeared saying she didn’t have to take care of him that day

Quinton’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, has custody of him and his brother. She had a tempered relationship with his mother and had her evicted.

Babysitter Diana McCarta has spoken out about the child’s disappearance, spoke to the media repeatedly and claimed that child services were involved in the family.

She also revealed that she had received a text telling her not to take care of him on the day he disappeared, 30 minutes before he was “last seen” by his stepfather.

Last night, the boy’s grandmother stormed into her house to confront her, told her she had “switched over” and insisted he was unharmed.

‘My baby is alive! My baby is alive!’ she yelled at McCarta while being filmed on a cell phone.

Quinton is pictured with his stepfather, Danny Youngkin, mother Leilani and another boy. They lost custody of him for unknown reasons. He was looked after by his grandmother, but Leilani and Danny reported him missing

Leilani, the boy’s 22-year-old mother, had been ordered by the state to start paying child support

Quinton’s grandmother has a long list of records.

Her 18 previous arrests include charges of grand theft for using stolen credit cards, prostitution, burglary, driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, assault, battery and fraud.

They returned to the family home with dogs on Wednesday.

Billie Jo previously spoke about how her daughter, Leilani, “didn’t always do the right thing.”

A week before Quinton’s disappearance, Leilani was ordered by the state to pay alimony for the boys.

As of November 1, she owes $150 for the two boys. Paperwork revealed that if one of them “die” she would owe $50 less.

Leilani has not made any public comment since her son’s disappearance.