Quinton Simon’s case becomes criminal investigation as 40 FBI officers join search

A nanny for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received a “strange” text message telling her not to come to work before he disappeared.

Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiancé, Danny Youngkin, told police he had last seen the boy at 6 a.m. that morning.

Babysitter Diana McCarta, who often looked after Quinton and his little brother, said she received a text message at 5:29 a.m. — 30 minutes before he disappeared — saying she wasn’t needed.

She said it was strange because she often looked after the boys, even when their 22-year-old mother was at home. The police now say they have seized ‘evidence’, but they will not say where it was obtained or what it contains.

Quinton Simon, 1, was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia on Oct. 5.

Simon lived with his grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his older sibling. The day he disappeared, he was staying with his mother

Quenton’s mother, Leilani, called the police on Oct. 5, claiming she had just woken up and couldn’t find her son.

“At 5:29 am I get a text from Danny saying, ‘the kids aren’t coming, Leilani is with them.’

‘Was it strange? Yes. Even when she was free, I’d have them, but I said okay, she said.

A few hours later, she was again approached by someone else in the family asking if she had seen him.

It comes as court documents in Georgia reveal how Leilani, who had lost custody of Quinton to her mother, was ordered to pay her mother alimony.

The decision was made a week before Quinton disappeared. Court documents were filed the day he disappeared.

He was reported missing at 9:30 am on October 5. No one has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance.

Simon’s biological father has not been named by investigators and is not a suspect because he “wasn’t around him during his disappearance.”

Leilani told police that when she woke up, the front door was unlocked.

‘She woke up, her door was open. Advised that he cannot open a door. He thinks someone came in and took him,” an emergency dispatcher said in an initial description of her call.

Leilani had to pay $150 a month for Quinton and his younger brother Zayne.

According to CPS, these payments would continue until “one of the named children marries, dies or emancipates.”

Leilani Simon (pictured left) was ordered to pay child support for Simon and her oldest child just months after Billie Jo Howell, her mother, filed to evict Leilani and her boyfriend from Howell’s house

Howell (right) was given custody of her grandson and his older sibling, saying her daughter ‘didn’t always do the right thing’

Anyone with information about Simon’s disappearance is urged to call Chatham County Police at 912-667-3134

Investigators say they searched the house, backyard pool, nearby woods and a pond

Then they would reduce to $100 per month.

Howell, Quinton’s grandmother, says she doesn’t know what happened to the boy and that her daughter “didn’t always do the right thing.”

“Sometimes she does very well, sometimes not. I don’t know what to think now.

“I don’t know what to believe because I don’t think anyone ever believes this is going to happen to them. I don’t know if I can trust her or not.

“I just know I’m in pain and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.’

