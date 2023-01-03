Quinta Brunson stuns in a pair of vibrant blue outfits while hitting the talk show circuit in NYC

<!–

Quinta Brunson sparkled in a pair of gorgeous blue outfits while strolling through New York City on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out in a mostly white outfit with a blue and orange floral pattern running up and down the romper.

Thick, puffy sleeves ran down the Abbott Elementary star’s arms to her slender wrists as she stood outside The View studio.

She pulled her hair back into a tight bun on top of her head and stood on high white platform shoes.

She was accessorizing with large hoop earrings and holding a small orange purse while her companion held an umbrella over her head.

Later in the evening, the three-time Emmy nominee changed into a classy blue and black blazer over a matching dress.

The sleeves of the blazer ended at her wrists and she paired her flats with her gorgeous black handbag.

She wore huge diamond earrings as accessories while standing outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s studio.

Quinta’s appearance on the program came in the middle of Abbott Elementary’s second season.

The show, which centers on the teachers who work at one of the country’s worst public schools, was renewed for a second season in March 2022.

The second season of Abbott Elementary premiered in late September and will run for 22 episodes.

The eleventh episode of the season is slated to release on ABC on Wednesday, January 4. It will also be available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

Abbott Elementary stars Brunson, Moesha actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Everybody Hates Chris star Tyler James Williams.