‘Quiet quitting’ trend can be stopped by bosses but workers should be more up-front

The controversial practice of ‘quietly quitting’ will never be the best solution for burnout workers, but it’s up to bosses to prevent this from happening, says a workplace expert.

Gen-Z and millennial workers have driven the so-called “quiet quitting” trend, where they stay in their jobs but refuse to do more work than they are contractually required to do, including only working their exact hours.

But Claire Hopkins, an expert on workplace culture, warned that quitting quietly was actually a warning sign that employees had been pushed too far by bosses.

That means unless this is brought out through honest conversations between workers and bosses, the problem will only continue to the detriment of everyone.

“There are misunderstandings about the concept of ‘quiet stopping,'” she said.

Some believe the phrase means doing the bare minimum or even pretending to work.

“In reality, the popularity of this discussion reflects how much employees feel burned out and exhausted after nearly three years in a challenging work environment.”

Ms Hopkins, the CEO of RMIT Online, said that post-Covid workplaces, where more people are working from home, along with direct and constant communication “blurred the lines between work and private life.”

“Employees are finding it increasingly difficult to disconnect from their workplace,” she said.

She also pointed to bosses who “priorited time spent at work or responsiveness outside office hours as a way of measuring individual performance and success.”

As Australia suffers from severe staff shortages and low unemployment, which is causing the supply of workers to dry up, the pressure has increased in many professional situations.

On top of that, workers had to isolate themselves due to exposure to Covid or stay home with snorting they would have previously ignored. Small businesses in particular are having a hard time.

An American Express survey found that 47 percent of small business owners said their mental health and wellbeing suffered because they couldn’t take time off for a vacation during the pandemic.

Nine economics writer Jessica Irvine argued that in this environment, ‘quiet stop’ needed to be done noisier.

“What I object to is the ‘silent’ nature of the movement, while at the moment we need an assertive and vociferous discussion about the right boundaries between our home and work lives,” she wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our work and private lives. Almost overnight, our homes became offices, school yards, shopping malls, and movie theaters. Lines blurred and our sanity suffered.

“I think ‘quiet quitting’ strikes a chord because as individuals we are beginning to realize that we have too few hours of the day set aside for non-work time in which we can optimize our overall health and well-being.”

Irvine argued that there should be more “open and honest conversation with managers about the limited number of hours per day.”

This would particularly benefit female workers ‘who still take on a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities’.

Ms Hopkins agreed and made some suggestions for employers to prevent employees from “checking out” while occupying their desks or logging in at home.

“Companies need to focus on measurable goals that align with key business outcomes,” she said.

“Encouraging performance over “clocked hours” and open communication from employers to promote fairness and transparency among staff is critical to positively impact business engagement scores and result in happier employees.”

Melbourne-based career expert Sue Ellson previously told Daily Mail Australia that ‘quitting quietly’ could backfire if the change in behavior is noticed by others, especially managers.

“You may need to explain why your behavior has changed and be willing to do that,” she said.

“Reacting frustrated and saying you’re tired of doing ‘more work than everyone else’ in the heat of battle is not the answer.”

Ms. Ellson encouraged employees to be honest with their bosses.

“Ultimately, the relationship between employee and employer should be one of mutual respect, empathy and commitment,” she said.

WHAT IS ‘QUIET STOP’? ‘Quiet stop’ rejects the idea that work should take over your life and that employees should go beyond what their job descriptions imply Will still do their job and all the tasks it entails, ‘silent quitters’ refuse to do extra hours or extra work, without any extra payment It can also include rejecting projects they are not interested in and refusing to answer work messages outside of working hours Source: LinkedIn

A viral TikTok video in which user @zkchillin explained why he was cutting back on his job has been viewed more than 2.7 million times, and there are plenty of other similar testimonials.

“I recently heard about the term ‘quiet quitting,’ where you don’t quit your job outright, but you stop thinking about going beyond your job,” he said.

“The implied ‘rule’ of stopping silently is that you still get the job done. Never lose sight of the value exchange.’

In his viral video, @zkchillin said it was important to put work into perspective.

“You still perform your duties, but you no longer subscribe to the busy culture and mindset that work should be your life,” he said.

“The reality is that it isn’t and your worth as a person is not determined by your productive output.”

Other terms that mean roughly the same as ‘quiet stop’ are ‘set boundaries’, ‘expect’, ‘work-to-rule’ and ‘lay flat’.