Quick-Thinking EMT Pulls Dogs Out of Burning Apartment

Pittsfield, New York (News10)-2 dogs are doing well after being pulled from an apartment fire on Christmas Day. His rescue occurred thanks to an EMT who works nearby and rushed in when he saw the smoke and flames.

Nicole Miller told News10’s Anya Tucker that it all happened during a short break during her busy Christmas shift with Action Ambulance Service in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “I saw what appeared to be flames and I went from where the trash cans are to the front door and I saw the dogs,” Nicole said.

He saw two dogs inside, but no people. The first responder didn’t miss a beat. As the flames grew, he forced his way into the apartment. “I weighed the risk very quickly and realized that life was more important and I grabbed both dogs,” he said. “One that I grabbed initially was on the couch. That dog was very upset.” He shared a photo of one of the two dogs he pulled out of the burning structure. When the dogs were safe, Nicole bravely went back two more times to make sure no humans were trapped inside.

“It was a bit stressful, but everything worked out well,” he added. Nicole accomplished the brave feat in the 3 minutes between the initial 911 call and the arrival of the firefighters. Nicole wanted to give credit to the Pittsfield police and firefighters for their quick response to the fire. The homeowner, who did not wish to appear on camera, told News10 that he was deeply grateful to Nicole for saving the dog from her.

He said the fire department believes the fire started in the kitchen while he and his family were out for Christmas. The dogs stayed at home. As for Nicole, who has two dogs of her own, she says she’s glad she was in the right place at the right time. “We all have a purpose in life. For some, it is helping others,” she said.

The family of 5 that was displaced by the fire is being assisted by the Red Cross with temporary accommodation.