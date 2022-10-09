Quick start sends Montreal to victory over Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes as CF Montreal won 3-1 over Inter Miami in a regular season final on Sunday.

Montreal needed a win and a loss to the Philadelphia Union to claim first place in the Eastern Conference. The Union defeated Toronto 4-0.

Inter Miami, which had already secured a place in the playoffs, saw a four-game winning streak in the home game.

Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (21-9-5) and Lappalainen scored three minutes later with an assist from Mihailovic. Kei Kamara made it 3-0 at halftime with a goal in the 36th minute.

Mihailovic and Kamara finished with nine goals apiece for Montreal, second only to Romell Quioto’s team-high 15. Lappalainen’s goal was his third.

Montreal won six more games this season than in any other season, with a score of 65 points, surpassing its previous record by 14. Montreal finished with 15 wins to one goal, second most to New England’s record of 18 last season. The club has scored 63 (at the half) goals this campaign, breaking its previous record with 11?? surpassed.

Inter Miami’s score came in the 85th minute on an own goal by Montreal’s Joel Waterman.

Gonzalo Higuaín saw his five-game scoring streak end for Inter Miami (14-15-6).