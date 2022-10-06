Quick Guide on Amazon Keyword Research

Selling on an ECommerce platform is a great way to expand your business as there is scope to meet potential clients with ease. It is essential to know the fundamental rule of selling online; that keywords are what make a good listing. Your products can get buried among millions of other listings online if you do not use the right keywords.

Over 70% of products are discovered through direct searches. So, even if an individual is not an expert in understanding how online marketing works, they will know that keyword research is the ultimate key to success.

The same principle can be used for Amazon keyword research as well. One needs to be well-versed in keyword research if one hopes to run a successful Amazon business.

In this article, we are going to tell you what keywords are, how you can perform Amazon keyword research, and give you additional tips to get a high rank.

What are Amazon Keywords?

Amazon keywords are the words or terms people enter into the search bar while looking for products.

Amazon’s algorithm works in a similar manner as Google. For instance, when you want to look for answers to a question, you enter it on Google’s search bar and get the results you were looking for.

In the same way, when a buyer enters a term on the Amazon search bar, they are shown products that include those keywords. Hence, when a seller adds relevant keywords, their listing gets triggered and is displayed to the buyers.

What is Amazon Keyword Research?

It is the process of finding all the relevant terms and phrases that people are searching for related to your product. The intention is to add these words to improve SEO for your Amazon listing and to the PPC campaigns.

On a side note, if you want to learn more about how Amazon SEO works, you will find all the required information in this article.

Let us demonstrate with an example. As you can see below, when someone searches for a “wall clock”, Amazon generates all these terms based on what people are searching for and how many conversions it receives. If the Amazon keyword search volume is higher, it will appear at the top of the search bar. So here, “wall clock for living room decor” is the highest ranking keyword.

Hence, when a user clicks on the first search term, it will lead them to a landing page. If you have added the right keywords, your product listing will be displayed on the first page, and people will click on your listing.

Importance of Amazon Keyword Research

It is essential for any brand to use the right keywords. The Amazon algorithm prioritizes those listings that have included popular keywords in them. If you want your products to be discovered, you need to research what terms are being searched for currently.

It is also important to note that this is not a one-time thing. You need to keep updating yourself about the trending phrases related to your goods and add them to the listing. Otherwise, your rank will drop and it will be replaced by another seller’s product.

Keyword Match Types

Now, a match type is a way of determining how closely a keyword must match with a person’s search query. Keyword Match types are used in PPC Campaigns. If you create a Sponsored Product or Sponsored Brand ad via manual targeting, you will have to select a match type. A keyword research report will show you the match type that is used for a particular keyword.

There are three keyword match types used on amazon. They are –

Broad Match

Phrase Match

Exact Match

Steps to use SellerApp’s Keyword Research Tool:

Login to your SellerApp account and go to the dashboard. Click on the Keyword Research tool from the taskbar. In the search bar, enter the term you wish to look up. For instance, if you enter the words “wall clock”, you will get an Amazon keywords list related to that particular search term.

SellerApp Keyword Research tool gives you insights with just one click. The Amazon Keyword Tool displays information such as the match type, relevancy score, keyword search volume, estimated orders, etc. It helps in getting an understanding of the ranking keywords and how it is performing. You can also use the Reverse ASIN keyword research feature.

Where to find Amazon Keywords?

It is crucial to add your keywords in all the possible places for your listing to get indexed by Amazon. Once the listing gets indexed, buyers will be able to find your products, otherwise, it will not appear on the search results page when someone types a keyword.

To ensure that your products are indexed, you need to add all the relevant keywords in the following sections.

Title : To enhance visibility and reach your customers, be sure to include 2-3 relevant keywords in your title. However, remember that keyword stuffing can prevent your goods from ranking. The title should be brief and concise.

Description : Add all the information regarding your product, like size, quantity, material, ingredients, uses, etc in the description box. Prevent customers from bouncing by entering the relevant keywords and details.

Bullet points : Apart from the title, people will pay more attention to the bullet points. You must write the features and keywords to keep the buyers interested. Do not repeat the same keywords from the title and add some more related, ranking ones in this section.

Backend Keywords : Instead of adding all the keywords to the listing page, add them to the backend. It will ensure that Amazon indexes your product page without entering too many keywords. It is useful in boosting sales and getting more conversions.

Types of keywords used on Amazon

Primary keywords:

These terms, also known as volume-based or buyer-intent keywords, directly affect your rating. It is based on a high search volume and uses frequent, broad phrases. Since they are the primary terms that users will search for, they must be present in the title.

Brand keywords:

Brand keywords are Amazon search terms that are related to your brand or products. When a consumer enters your brand name in the search field, then your listing comes up. This is essential since you can pick keywords that are unique to your business and, as a result, have no competitors.

Short tail keywords:

These are short search terms, usually between one and three words. They are also known as “head terms.” These keywords give broad, non-specific results due to their length.

Long tail keywords:

These are very specific and target-oriented keywords. They typically have more than three phrases and produce exact outcomes.

Backend keywords:

These keywords are hidden in the seller account’s backend and are related to your keywords. It serves the function of telling the Amazon algorithm that your products are aimed at particular keywords.

Amazon Keyword Research Benefits:

Make your products visible:

One of the most important reasons for using keywords in your listings is to make yourself visible to your target audience. It helps determine what products potential buyers are searching for. If you provide your customers with what they want, they will convert more often than not.

Product indexing:

A seller needs to make sure all of his listings are indexed on Amazon if he wants to be discovered by his targeted consumers. Using the right keywords will make your listing visible to the Amazon algorithm.

The factor that contributes to your product detail page being registered is using relevant keywords in the title, description, bullet points, images, backend, etc.

Competitor analysis:

You can analyze your competitor’s performance with the help of keyword research. It will give you an understanding of whether their products are ranking and if it’s receiving positive or negative responses. You can also compare your listing with theirs to see what changes you can make to improve your listing.

Drive traffic to your page:

There are no secrets when it comes to the fact that keywords help drive traffic to your page. When your page is optimized using keywords, it will be shown to many people. Higher traffic means there will be far more conversions than average.

Understand Market Trends:

The market is constantly changing. If you want to remain up to date regarding the trending keywords, you must make keyword research your number one priority and update your listings accordingly.

Mistakes to Avoid while adding Keywords

Incomplete Research:

Use only relevant keywords that are associated with your goods. Not adding enough is also another mistake. Make sure to select the top-ranking ones and distribute them uniformly all over the product listing.

Keyword stuffing:

Do not add repeated words or numbers that are unnecessary and irrelevant to your products. This leads to keyword stuffing, ie, an attempt to manipulate ranking. It is only going to make your listing fall lower in the Amazon SEO rank. Instead, write naturally and add keywords that are related to your product.

Choosing the wrong keywords:

While doing research, you must select the right keywords that are associated with the items you are selling. If your product keyword is “wooden wall clock”, you cannot add words like “table clock” or “plastic wall clock”.

Wrapping up:

Keyword research is a necessary part of Amazon SEO. Sellers can create listings that are more likely to be found on Amazon by learning how customers search for products. By using the Amazon keyword research tool, merchants can improve their chances of appearing in the search results and derive traffic from other resources as well.

Author’s Bio:

Arishekar N is the Senior Director of Marketing and Growth at SellerApp, an e-commerce data analytics solution. He is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of marketing strategies, as well as increasing process efficiency by executing cutting-edge Search Engine Optimization strategies at SellerApp.

Arishekar has over 10 years of experience in marketing analytics and SEO. He has worked as a Digital Specialist for the tech giant IBM and most recently as the Senior Marketing Specialist for ZioTive Technologies where he enhanced their site structure by increasing website and mobile usability. Previously, he worked as a Senior SEO Analyst for Star Group where he was responsible for managing SEO Audits and analytics.