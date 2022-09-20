Quick Flick founder Iris Smit is accused of faking a Coles launch

Iris Smit (pictured) has been accused of ‘faking’ the launch of her latest two products for Coles

Young Australian business owner Iris Smit has been accused of ‘faking’ the launch of her latest products in Coles supermarkets – but the online hate has resulted in thousands of sales.

The 27-year-old from Perth is the mastermind behind $15 million beauty company The Quick Flick laura and created a new collection of ‘skinscreen’ products designed to be used alongside make-up.

But after posting about the milestone on TikTok, Ms Smit faced backlash, with some claiming she herself ‘put the product on the shelves’ and ‘faked’ it because no barcodes can be seen on store shelves in the video.

In response to the allegations, Ms Smit shared two TikTok videos of her visiting a local Coles store to buy the two new products.

‘This is really funny, but no, we didn’t fake our launch to Coles. In my last video there were no price tags [on shelves] but apparently that’s because Coles has literally just launched [the products] and they haven’t put them up yet,’ Ms Smit said in one of the videos.

The young founder can be seen scanning the two products at the self-service checkout and then showing the receipt.

While the charges left Mrs Smit frustrated, the controversy from the video resulted in more than 20,000 units of the product being sold in supermarkets.

Mrs Smit spent two years finding a simple solution by creating products that offer full sun protection over makeup – and leave skin glowing without white marks or a ‘cakey’ mess.

During the two-year process, Iris said the new collection ‘really tested’ her.

“I think our manufacturer hated us by the end of it – but you have to be fussy and particular when you’re creating a brand new and innovative formula.”

Iris first found her way into the beauty world after launching her brand The Quick Flick, which offers women an easier way to ‘stamp’ a perfect wing tip onto your lids in seconds.

The young entrepreneur – who invested $10,000 of his own money into the brand – appeared on Shark Tank in May 2018, just three months into his business.

The sharks were hugely interested in her $35 product, and Andrew Banks offered to invest $300,000 – a deal for 25 percent of her business.

But when she had to sign the contract, five months had passed, Iris realized that her business was worth more than the offer.

‘When the Shark Tank show was filmed, I had only really been in business for about three months. It was early days but I was already turning over $100,000 a month at the time,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘My business was valued by the sharks on the show at $1 million, but by the time the show aired in May, its valuation had already tripled. I wasn’t in a position where I really needed the $300,000.

Quick Flick first made headlines in December 2017 after Iris, then an interior architecture university student, launched her brand in her two-bedroom flat – delivering orders to the post office via a trolley

‘I was cash positive and I already had lots of retail deals lined up. Signing the deal would also have restricted me from starting other brands such as Beauty Fridge.

‘I had so many ideas for other products and brands that I didn’t want to limit my career and lock myself in. Despite so many friends and family pushing me to sign the agreement, the thought gave me anxiety. I trusted my gut, so I knew it wasn’t right’.

The winged eyeliner queen went out on her own – and within 12 months she had sales of $10 million.

‘I never imagined that The Quick Flick would blow up like it did after the Shark Tank show. The publicity we got was invaluable,” she said.

“I honestly think the business grew overnight what other businesses would grow in a few years. It was definitely tough and I had to put procedures in place pretty quickly to make sure that we could keep up with demand.’