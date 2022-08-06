Quick charge your iPhone in a pinch with over 50% off this wireless charger

Today’s iPhones offer fantastic battery life, but they are not magical devices. You’ll eventually need to recharge, especially if you’re constantly on social media, streaming videos, or playing mobile games. But you don’t always have access to a power outlet, which is why it’s essential to have a portable power bank on hand.

An excellent option is this Speedy Mag, a wireless charger that is compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 models. It attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone, allowing you to work seamlessly, so you don’t have to hang on to a wire. Measuring just 5 inches long and 3 inches wide, it’s also incredibly small, so it’ll barely make a dent in your purse or pocket. It even has built-in safeguards to prevent your iPhone from being overcharged, so you can easily set it up and forget it.

You never know when you desperately need a power-up. This magnetic wireless charger can get your iPhone up to speed again and retails for $49.99, over 50% off.

Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone (Black) – $48.99

