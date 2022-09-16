Queuing overnight for the Queen? Then wrap up warm: Met Office warns mourners of cold nights ahead

Advertisement

Britons lining up this weekend to pay their respects to the Queen should dress warmly as the coming cold nights will see temperatures drop to 6°C.

The late monarch’s lying in state at Westminster Hall is open to the public and mourners will continue 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday – the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

The next few days leading up to Her Majesty’s funeral will be mild with temperatures reaching 18 on Saturday and Sunday – and up to 19 on Monday when the Monarch is buried.

But people queuing at night and from the early morning hours on weekends have been warned that nights will be cold – with minimum temperatures dropping to 6°C from Saturday to Sunday.

Audience members wrapped in blankets as they joined the queue on Friday to pay their respects to the Queen

With Office forecaster Dan Stroud told the MailOnline: ‘Friday night into Saturday will be mostly dry with some cloudy showers throughout the night. Night temperatures will be 7 or 8C, a chilly feeling. It will be quite airy, so it will feel a bit fresher.

‘It starts out cool on Saturday morning, but it gets to 18C by noon.

‘From Saturday night to Sunday the temperature drops to 6 or 7C – another chilly night.

‘Sunday there will be more cloud around London, but the temperature will still reach 18C during the day.’

The forecaster said the temperature would drop to 8°C on Sunday tonight with light winds and the occasional breeze up to 25 mph – and advised mourners to dress warmly.

Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral, is forecast to be cloudy, but with temperatures reaching as high as 19C.

The Met Office tweeted: “If you plan to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State of State Funeral in London, be prepared for the weather, especially the cool evenings.”

People have wrapped up warm to join the hour-long queues around London to attend the Queen’s Lying-in-Stat

The Met Office says weekend days will be mild with temperatures of 18C during the day – but conditions will be much colder at night

Benefactors line up in Southwark Park on Sunday – government has warned people to be prepared and dress for all weather conditions

People are seen wearing coats as they patiently wait in the winding line as conditions get a bit colder – but the weather will remain mostly dry

The government has warned people to dress for all weather conditions and to be equipped with food and drink to consume while they wait.

In a statement released after the Queen’s death, the Met Office said: “We are saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.

“We join the royal family and the nation in their grief and offer our sincere condolences.

“As a show of respect, flags at the Met Office will be flown at half mast.”

As it stands, the queue for Westminster Hall is about 14 hours long.

People will have to stand for ‘many hours, possibly overnight’, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the line will be constantly moving.

Members of the public can join the line on the Albert Embankment, which runs behind the London Eye to the Southbank, before following the river past landmarks such as the National Theatre, the Tate Modern and HMS Belfast, reaching ‘maximum capacity’ at Southwark Park.

Firefighters were seen handing out bottles of water, Samaritan volunteers were available and there was a noticeable presence of stewards, police and portable toilets along the route.