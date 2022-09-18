‘Queue views’ study finds most people paying respects to the Queen want to show gratitude over grief

<!–

The first academic study of “queue visions” shows that most people who honor the Queen would rather show gratitude than sadness.

They are far from “nationalistic” and “surprisingly representative” of Britain in terms of age, ethnicity and gender.

And while more than half would vote Conservative, the majority are Remainers with liberal views about those who protest at royal commemorations.

In the study, led by Essex University professor Rob Johns, a specialist in political psychology, five researchers surveyed every ninth person along selected points in the queuing route.

Important questions were how they felt, why they had come, and whether they saw themselves as ‘mourners’.

“That seems to be the standard term for these people, that’s how they are described,” says Prof. Johns.

‘But gratitude instead of sadness seems to be the summary of what we find. There is a huge contrast to the case of Princess Diana.

“The point about thanking Queen Elizabeth, feeling that this was someone who had been there all his life, really dominated sadness or very strongly about her.”

On BBC Radio 4’s Today, he said 56 percent of those polled would vote Conservative if elections were held tomorrow.

Most were Remainers – ‘something to do with it being easier to get there from Greater London, which is more Remain of course.’

Prof Johns added: ‘If you ask about classic Liberal-Conservative issues, such as the death penalty, this is a group that is slightly more liberal than Britain as a whole.

“And on the question of how to deal with people who protest at the royal commemorations, they were also quite liberal about that.

“It doesn’t fit the story at all that these are very conservative, very nationalistic people. Not at all.’