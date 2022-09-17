Queue to see the queen is so big it can be seen from SPACE in amazing satellite pictures

Satellite photos have captured the sheer scale of ‘The Queue’ to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall – after mourners braved bitterly cold temperatures at night to pay their respects.

Tens of thousands of people have queued since 5pm on Wednesday, when the long line opened 24 hours a day until 6:30am Monday, the day of the late monarch’s funeral.

Amazing satellite images taken from space have captured the sheer size of the number of people currently standing along the banks of the River Thames paying their last respects to the long-reigning Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. age died.

Satellite images captured the massive scale of ‘The Queue’ (circled) over lunch yesterday to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall

The incredible photos show people waiting near Buckingham Palace, the London Eye and Westminster as the queue winds around London’s most famous landmarks

Taken yesterday at 12:01 am, the incredible photos show people waiting near Buckingham Palace, the London Eye and Westminster as the line winds around London’s most famous landmarks.

One Twitter user commented ‘Rip #QueenElizabethII. Just wow’.

The queue start is now in Southwark Park and wait times of at least 24 hours have been predicted – as mourners have been warned that access to the queue could close again if it reaches capacity.

The queue entry has been closed several times but reopened at 8:30 am this morning with wait times exceeding 24 hours as mourners were warned it may close again if capacity is reached. In the picture: people in line when the sun came up this morning

The queue has gotten so big it even got his own BBC weather report this morning – a crisp 7C

It has been closed several times, including for “at least six hours” from 10 a.m. yesterday, sparking anger as people traveled overnight and from across the country to participate.

No more new people are expected to join on Sunday around midnight, before the official berth at Westminster Hall ends at 6.30am on Monday after ‘four clear days’.

MAIN ROW – Benefactors lined up in the main row in Southwark Park yesterday to see the able-bodied Queen Elizabeth II

SECOND QUEUE – A pen to get in line at London’s Southwark Park yesterday afternoon

THIRD QUEUE – People wait outside the gates of Southwark Park yesterday afternoon so they can get into the waiting area

The Met Office recorded temperatures of between 5 and 7C overnight as temperatures dropped for the first time since the summer heat wave and the BBC has now introduced a separate weather forecast for ‘The Queue’, with temperatures estimated to be around 7C.

Mourners entering Westminster Hall have been instructed to form two rows on either side of the coffin to maximize the number of people who can see the Queen for the last time.

Famous faces have been spotted queuing, such as David Beckham, who waited 13 hours to see the coffin.

David Beckham wiped his eyes yesterday afternoon as he waited to see the Queen’s coffin at London’s Westminster Hall – after waiting since 2 a.m.

MPs can jump in line and bring in up to four guests, much to the fury of those who have to wait. Visitors included Secretary of State for Affairs Jacob Rees-Mogg (left) and shadow Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (right)

Pay respect: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby cut gloomy figures as depicted in Westminster Hall yesterday

He finally arrived in Westminster at 3.30pm yesterday after waiting since 2am.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were also seen cutting gloomy figures as they paid their respects. MailOnline was informed that This Morning hosts had joined a separate queue for the press.

Meanwhile, MPs can jump in line and take up to four guests – as Angela Rayner and Jacob Rees-Mogg entered Westminster Hall.