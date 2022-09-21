Queue chaos at Gatwick after power cut in South Terminal closed airport’s train station

<!–

Hundreds of frustrated passengers queued ‘as long as the Queen’s’ today after a power outage at the airport’s train station.

Footage surfaced this afternoon of long, twisting lines of travelers in Departures after the outage, which lasted about an hour.

The station was closed for that period as bosses urged customers to take extra time for their travels.

Passengers racing to catch their flight took to social media to express their frustration at the delays.

One wrote: ‘Power outage at Gatwick train station – been stuck for almost an hour now. Welcome home.’

Another said: ‘@SouthernRailUK how are you NOT reporting the power problems at Gatwick?! The line for the train is as long as the queue for the Queen, but no word or advice from you.’

A third added: ‘Passengers trying to get trains from @Gatwick_Airport to London Bridge via @TLRailUK. There is no power and there are large queues.’

The airport tweeted at 12:10pm to explain that the station was closed due to a power outage and that it was working with UK Power Networks (UKPN) to resolve the issue.

It posted another message with an update at 12:43 PM, saying: “Power has been restored and the train station is now open to passengers again.”

A UKPN spokesperson added: ‘We apologize to customers for any disruptions caused by a power cut in the Gatwick area.

UK Power Networks engineers worked quickly to power 50 customers after a network outage interrupted supplies at 11:05am. All supplies were restored by 11:45 am.’

It came as analysis of data from the Office of Rail and Road today showed that train reliability in Britain reached its worst level ever.

The industry’s cancellation rate for the 12 months to August 20 was 3.7%, – the worst reliability in records dating back to 2015.

Govia Thameslink Railway – which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express services – recorded the second worst cancellation rate at 11.1%.

A spokesperson for industry association the Rail Delivery Group said: ‘We know that reliability and punctuality are the key areas for improvement for our passengers and we apologize to anyone who has experienced disruption to their travel plans.

We must end the unnecessary and damaging strikes called by transport union leaders that are disrupting passenger plans, undermining struggling businesses and disrupting the industry’s recovery.

‘They oppose reforms that improve reliability and punctuality and thus contribute to a sustainable railway.’

Gatwick Airport has been contacted for further comment.