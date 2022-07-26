Questions over human rights in Cameroon as Macron visits

Emmanuel Macron went to Cameroon on Monday to kick off an African tour that will also take the French president to Benin and Guinea-Bissau. Macron’s journey focuses on food security, French investment and governance. The latter is a loaded question ahead of his meeting with 89-year-old Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who has been in power for four decades as the country braces for an uncertain succession.

Macron’s trip marks a new phase in the African policy of the recently re-elected French president, after his first term was dominated by the fight against terrorism in the Sahel and burgeoning ties with Anglophone African countries such as Ghana.

The president will begin his tour on Tuesday in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé, where Biya will receive him for talks. The talk will focus on agricultural cooperation to tackle the food crisis in developing countries, the fight against terrorism – and governance and rule of law; a sensitive topic that is already the subject of heated discussions between the two leaders.

Biya returned to office for a seventh term in October 2018, with official results earning him a landslide victory over his opponent Maurice Kamto. The opposition candidate and many of his supporters were arrested in January 2019 – and released only after nine months in custody – after challenging the result on the streets. Beneath the surface, Macron and Biya have had several controversial discussions on the matter.

The amnesty for the release of those prisoners – more than a hundred in all – was announced five days before a meeting between the French and Cameroonian leaders in Lyon.

A few months after this episode, a Cameroonian activist questioned Macron in February 2020 about the situation in the Anglophone part of the country, where authorities are fighting a separatist insurgency accusing the government of committing genocide. Macron responded by saying he would put “maximum pressure” on Biya to stop all human rights violations.

The Cameroonian government was not impressed by Macron’s statement, which emphasized its national sovereignty. At the same time, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the French embassy in Yaoundé, demanding an “apology”.

“While they both reflect the authoritarian rule of Cameroon, political prisoners and the separatist conflict are two very different issues,” said Thierry Vircoulon, a researcher in the Africa Program at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris.

“Kamto is not the first political prisoner France has managed to get released,” Vircoulon noted. Macron’s predecessor François Hollande “managed to get Michel Thierry Atangana, an engineer who had spent 17 years in prison, out of prison,” he stressed.

“But when it comes to separatists, that’s a whole different matter,” Vircoulon continued. Macron is getting nowhere at this point. When you reach Biya’s age, you don’t change. He has gone through the process of centralizing power and has no interest in handing some of it over to the Anglophones.”

For its part, the Élysée Palace says Macron will “in no way” try to promote a particular model of governance.

According to the French government, the main purpose of Macron’s visit is to develop agricultural ties with Cameroon – Central Africa’s largest economy – at a time when the war in Ukraine has sparked a food crisis that threatens to engulf the entire continent.

Investments by French companies will also be on the agenda as Africa has become a major site of economic and geostrategic competitor among the great powers. Cameroon has deepened its ties with China and recently signed a military agreement with Russia.

“France wants to ensure Cameroon’s loyalty amid a relative decline in its influence in Africa, as evidenced by the state of its relations with Mali, the Central African Republic and to some extent Guinea and Burkina Faso,” said Nicanor Tatchim , professor of political communication. at the Paris-Est Créteil University. Paris’ partnership with Yaoundé is “essential” because of Cameroon’s role as a source of goods for the surrounding region – particularly Chad, where France has a military base.

Questions about the transition after Biya

But there’s no doubt that this trip marks a change in tone from France to Cameroon, said Larissa Kojoué, a political scientist at the University of Buea in southwestern Cameroon. “In the beginning he took a rather critical stance towards the Cameroonian authorities, but you get the impression that he has softened his position since then. […] and puts France’s economic interests before the rule of law.”

Koujoué argued that Macron — intentionally or not — is sending a pro-Biya signal with his visit.

“Biya’s greatest political victory is that she led people to believe that no one would come after him, which kept her in power all these years,” she said. “He systematically fired everyone who had the potential to make a fresh start, including those close to him. At the moment it is Franck Biya, his son, who is being discussed as the possible successor. So whether he likes it or not, Macron is reinforcing Biya’s hegemony by speaking with him during an official visit to Cameroon.”

“Many people in Cameroon – and among the Cameroonian diaspora – are concerned about the timing of this visit,” Tatchim said. “Cameroon will hold presidential elections in 2025. The current regime is nearing its end and some see in Macron’s arrival a desire to prepare for the post-Biya era.”

Opposition MP Jean-Michel Nintcheu said in a statement that the Cameroonian people “will not accept” the “imposition” of a new leader who is not “freely and democratically elected”.

“France is not organizing any transfers of power, either in Cameroon or in any other country,” emphasized Franck Paris, Macron’s Africa adviser. “Our role is rather to maintain close ties with our interlocutors.”

Kamto requested a meeting with Macron during the French president’s visit, but the Élysée Palace said meetings with opposition leaders are “not common” during such trips.

Macron’s adviser Franck Paris nevertheless said communication between the French government and the Cameroon opposition would be possible after the trip.

After meeting with Biya, Macron will meet with representatives of the Cameroonian youth and other members of civil society.

