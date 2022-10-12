Questions abound as resurgent Raptors aim to build on surprising season

With the regular season a week ahead, there are still many questions surrounding the Toronto Raptors, ranging from who will claim the final roster spot, to what form the rotation will take—outside the grid—to when a more impressive version of a team that hopes to build on the surprising 48-34 season from a year ago will assert itself.

Toronto is 2-2 after a preseason schedule that has taken them from Victoria to Edmonton to Boston and Houston in a matter of weeks. The final game of the Raptors’ preseason is Friday in Montreal against the Boston Celtics for their Oct. 19 season opener at Scotiabank Arena against Cleveland, after which the circus gets serious.

Here are some notes from a much-needed week of training in the comfortable spaces of the OVO Athletics Center:

Will the new rules help the Raptors?

The Raptors had a lengthy meeting with Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s chief of referee development and training, who introduced the “points of interest” the league will focus on this season. One of the points is that behavior on team benches will be more closely monitored for activities that cross the fair play line – standing for long periods, getting too close to the ground during play, or excessively harassing opponents who line up for a three-point shot from corner kick – all actions which – if judged to be excessive – result in a warning and then a technical foul.

More relevant to the Raptors is the elimination of the “take foul”, where the defending team – often after their own turnover – tries to eliminate a potential fast-break opportunity by immediately making a mistake on the attacking team with no intention of have to play the ball. ball. Games rated as take fouls will now result in the attacking team being awarded one free throw by a shooter of their choice and holding the ball.

For the Raptors, who last season were second in the NBA in points from turnover, third in fast-break points and first in opponents points from turnover, forcing opponents to make a defensive play while launching a quick break after a forced stealing should help them offensively. “We don’t use it as strategy (defensively) very often, so for us we don’t really take away some of our transitional defense,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. “And hopefully we’ll get a few more chances on our sales (for quick breaks). … I doubt it’s going to be a huge swing, but a point or two here or there over the course of 82 always has an impact.”

Final selection spot still up for grabs

Of the 20 players the Raptors have in camp, 13 are guaranteed contracts and two – Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. – have two-way agreements meaning they will split their time between Raptors 905 in the G-League with the big club, where they get to play in 50 games. Dalano Banton has arguably been the Raptors’ best preseason player and will almost certainly reach 14th position, leaving four players battling for last spot: incumbent Justin Champagnie; three-point bait Gabe Brown; young big man DJ Wilson; and Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick in 2017’s draft who has struggled to find an NBA home. Each offers something different, and it really sounds like the final decision – expected to be announced Saturday – will come to a conclusion, with Nurse saying team need and attacking pop would play a part in his choice. “It’s always a tricky business,” Nurse said of the final roster. “We’ll see how it all plays out. I think there are still many questions to be answered.”

Champagnie is a well-known celebrity and beloved at all levels of the organization after playing well on a two-way deal last season. What hurts his case is that with a broken thumb in the off-season and a more recent hip sprain, he hasn’t had the number of opportunities he probably would like to show the strides he’s made in his game. It could come to a strong show on Friday night. However, the 6-foot-7 attacker understands his role. “For me, it’s just going out and making my presence felt,” he said after training on Wednesday. “I actually know that if I make the team and I play with the older guys, I don’t get a chance to shoot 20 shots. (So) just go out and play my part quietly, rebound, play defense, hit open shots when they come to me. Just be a little more aggressive.”

Boucher (and Porter) eliminated from Montreal game

Chris Boucher’s only game as an NBA player in his native Montreal was a preseason start on the eve of the 2018-19 season as he fought for a two-sided contract. The sold-out crowd at Bell Center chanted his name, and the local son nearly brought the house down by three after checking in late in the fourth quarter. Boucher’s career has taken off since then – he is entering his fifth NBA season and has the security of a $35 million three-year contract to his name. But a strained hamstring will keep him out of action on Friday. Nurse said he hopes both Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. – the veteran free agent signing who is out for two weeks and is reckoning with a hamstring injury – will be ready for October 19, but that date is very much penciled in. “I think (the season opener) was always the target with Otto,” Nurse said. “If that happened, we would try to hold him and see if we can get him ready for the start. But I think the start is still, what, in a week’s time, right? Yeah, and I think that we will probably need all that time to decide.” Third-year security guard Malachi Flynn stays out with a broken cheekbone.

How to approach Friday evening?

One of the messages that came out of the Raptors’ preseason was that they wanted to use their bench more and take the pressure off key players to keep them fresh in playoff time. Last season, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam tied for the NBA lead in minutes per game (37.9), and OG Anunoby (36 minutes) would have been fifth if he had played enough games to qualify. Gary Trent Jr. (35 minutes) was 14th.

So far, through four preseason games, restraint in the theme. The Raptors starters have all played an average of between 17.7 minutes (VanVleet) and 24.5 minutes (Trent Jr.). But, with the regular season looming, could Friday be used to ramp up the starters’ minutes to levels they’re more likely to experience in the season opener?

Siakam, who has had a healthy season and earned all of the NBA’s third-team honors, said he’s ready to go: “I think I tried to increase the number of minutes. To be honest, I want to play everything, you know what I mean? If it were up to me, I’d be playing right now, so I don’t care much (Friday) because I feel like the game is distinctly different, it’s really different, but I just feel, yeah, I’ll be able to play my normal minutes.” Nurse says he will take into account the wishes of the starters regarding minutes, while also trying to give those at the bottom of the roster fighting to give the team a fair chance as well.

Is Barnes ready for that next step?

Expectations are sky high for the NBA’s reigning rookie of the year, and for good reason, given not only how stable Scottie Barnes was in his 20-year season, but how he seemed to improve month after month. With a season under his belt and full off-season training to bolster it, the hope is that Barnes’ supposed improvement will help the Raptors get past the 48 wins and first-round playoff exit they managed last season. . But he hasn’t looked particularly good in the preseason so far, shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor and 9-of-18 from the line, making up for his 10 assists with 12 turnovers.

A season ago it was rare for Barnes to play a bad game, but by his standards he has played four preseason so far. A statement? The star is lagging behind after being out of action for three weeks before training camp with a sprained ankle. “Listen, Scottie is catching up here and it’s noticeable,” Nurse said this week. “I don’t think he showed much here in the preseason. … I think he’s a little behind, in conditioning, in feeling, all that sort of thing. … We just have to keep going and make him feel, so he feels like he can play really hard there.”