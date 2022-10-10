Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — I can’t touch this.

Falcons’ defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way when he fired Tom Brady and was flagged for shaking up the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The questionable punishment which benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about the interpretation of the rule. It was the second consecutive week that late in the game, referee Jerome Boger made the critical decision over a move that seemed to warrant no flag.

Last week, it aided the Buffalo Bills on a drive that ended with Tyler Bass kicking a 21-yard field goal as time ran out to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20.

This time, the Buccaneers were able to extend the final run and eventually run out of clock.

Protecting quarterbacks has always been a concern of the NFL. That was compounded after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after a violent blow in a game against Cincinnati on Sept. 29. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when the Bengals 2-foot 3-340-pound defensive tackle Josh Tupou threw him backwards and slammed his head against the turf.

Tupou was not penalized for sacking Tagovailoa. Neither Josh Allen nor Brady were hurt in the hits that Boger mentioned roughing.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger told a pool reporter after the game. “That’s what I based my decision on.”

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles understood the decision, of course.

“I saw that he was called. I saw it against Tua when he was hit, and in the game in London this morning,” said Bowles. “I think they’re starting to crack some stuff, with sitting back. I don’t know. Right now, as they call (it), I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.

The NFL rulebook states, “Any physical action against a player who is in a pass stance (i.e., before, during, or after a pass) which, in the umpire’s judgment, is not warranted by the circumstances of the game, will be called as offenses.”

The rulebook also notes, “When in doubt about a roughness or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the umpire should always call the passer rough.”

Many analysts, including former quarterbacks, disagreed with Boger’s call.

“The league bureau needs to fix that,” Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said on NBC’s “Football Night in America” ​​pregame show. “If you can’t tackle the quarterback, it becomes impossible to defend.”

Robert Griffin III tweeted: “The Falcons have been robbed. Hitting the QB hard doesn’t equal Roughing the Passer, even if it’s Tom Brady.”

Despite the perception that the 45-year-old Brady is getting special treatment, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is 41st since 2009 with .14 roughing calls per game. This was the first time Brady had been the beneficiary of a roughing penalty this season. He only got one last year.

Jarrett was visibly upset about the penalty and refused to talk to reporters after the game. Falcons coach Arthur Smith would not criticize the officials.

“From my point of view, it seemed obvious that it was a bad decision,” said Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.. “But that’s why you put the refs there to make these calls. They pay these guys to make those calls. It looked bad (from) my point of view – but like I said – I was at the back. They put these guys there to make those calls.”

No one wants to see a player take a blow like the one who sent Tagovailoa to the hospital. But there is a difference between protecting quarterbacks and punishing defenders for playing football.

Striking a balance is the NFL’s dilemma.

