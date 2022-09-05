Question of Sport loses millions of viewers after long-running host Sue Barker is replaced

Ratings for Question of Sport have fallen to new lows following the departure of long-running host Sue Barker.

The BBC sports quiz show was run by Sue, 66, from 1997 until last year when she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, 49, with audience numbers dropping to an average of 850,000 this series, according to The sun.

An episode on August 19 peaked at 750,000, with the program being beaten by a Channel 5 show about a farm shop.

wrestling? Ratings for Question of Sport have fallen to new lows following the departure of long-running host Sue Barker (center. Pictured with former team captains Matt Dawson (left) and Phil Tufnell (right) in 2020)

Between four and five million viewers regularly tuned in when Sue was a presenter before she got the boot in 2020 when bosses decided to revamp the program.

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

It comes after Sue admitted she was “slightly damaged” after being fired from Question Of Sport after 24 years.

The TV presenter was ousted by BBC bosses in 2020 along with team captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson after a decision was made to revamp the show’s lineup and Sue spoke of the experience – admitting she was “miserably sad.” ‘ felt, insisting that it could have been handled better by those in charge.

Fresh start: The BBC sports quiz show was run by Sue, 66, from 1997 until last year when she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, 49

In excerpts from her book Calling The Shots: My Autobiography, published by the Mail on Sunday, she explained: ‘After 24 years in the hot seat, I was fired as host of the BBC quiz show A Question Of Sport – and I’m afraid that hurt me slightly.

“Don’t get me wrong, I had no problem getting replaced. Everyone has their day. Producers should always have the right to innovate a program and move in a new direction.

‘That’s how it was handled. It taught me that it is actually not possible to leave a role in a fun, pleasant and helpful way, with your head held high.’

New Team: Viewership has reportedly dropped to an average of 850,000 this series, according to The Sun (Paddy (center) pictured with new team captains Sam Quek (left) and Ugo Monye (right))

Sue went on to explain rumors of a lineup change that had been doing the rounds since 2016. had been fired.

The TV star added: “With me there was a bit of, “We love the show and you’ve been a great host, but…” I had been waiting for that “but”.

‘We were fired. I accepted their decision, although I felt terribly sad. The boys were devastated too.’

Sue claims BBC bosses did not contact each other in the ensuing weeks until news of their departure was about to come out and she was asked to sign a statement saying the three stars had decided to ‘step aside’ and that she refused.

She continued: “Since we hadn’t decided to step aside at all, we flatly refused to sign the statement. I was then asked to announce that I was leaving for the good of the show. I was surprised. Was it because I was too old or not good enough? Anyway, it was insulting. Did they really expect me to fire myself?

“I told the BBC to accept their decision and publicly declare that they wanted to renew the show; I wasn’t going to lie to make it easier for them.’

Sue claims she was later offered her job back, but she declined, saying the way the matter was handled “hurted more” than the actual departure.

The former tennis player has since decided to relinquish all her BBC presentation duties after beating this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament.

She said in a statement: “What an amazing time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events in the world.

“I will miss it terribly, but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best.’

Sue has previously covered events including hosting the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, World Athletics Championships, London Marathon, Grand National, Royal Ascot and Sports Personality of the Year.