Queer Eye star Karamo Brown vows to fix ‘problematic’ Aussie workplaces

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is cleaning up Australia’s troubled workplaces.

The progressive media personality teams up with an Aussie-based learning platform EdApp by SafetyCulture to release a free seven-part training that addresses key issues in the office.

Focusing on diversity, inclusion and equity, the course covers topics such as ‘spotting and stopping micro-aggressions’ and ‘confronting our own unconscious biases’.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown (pictured) is cleaning up Australia’s troubled workplaces with new training focused on diversity and inclusion in the office

“There were times when I walked into the room and knew they didn’t care about my opinion. I was there to be the ‘black face’ or the ‘LGBTQIA+ face’ and was only there to serve as a number, but not as someone who added value,” Karamo said in a preview of the course.

“And in those spaces, I’ve learned over time how to have the courage to not only stand up for myself, but to know that as I try to change the culture, I can also know that I find it’s okay to leave to find a place that will appreciate me.’

Karamo also said it’s important that workplaces do more than just talk about inclusion and diversity.

“Every time I see another company’s diversity commitment, I think, ‘Okay girl, good for you, but what’s the action?’

“I want to see solid action… so when people walk into the workplace, they feel seen, heard and respected.”

Focusing on diversity, inclusion and equity, the course covers topics such as ‘spotting and stopping micro-aggressions’ and ‘confronting our own unconscious bias’

Karamo’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training course is available on the EdApp website.

The Netflix reboot of Queer Eye premiered in 2018, more than 15 years after the original debuted on Bravo.

The original version of the series, which also aimed to renew the lives of guests using the expertise of the Fab 5, first premiered in 2003 and aired on Bravo for four years.

Unlike the reboot, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy matched the hosts with guys who were “straight guys”, while Queer Eye matched hosts with people of all genders and beliefs who wanted to positively change their current life/lifestyle.