Queensland’s population is growing at double the national average

Queensland’s population is growing at twice the national average, causing a housing crisis.

The Sunshine State added 94,300 people in the year to March, mainly as a result of interstate migration, with the border with Australia not opening to international arrivals until December.

This was almost as many as Australia’s two most populous states combined – with NSW registering 49,500 new arrivals and Victoria some 46,500 new people.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, released Wednesday, showed that Queensland’s annual population growth rate of 1.8 percent was double the Australian average of 0.9 percent.

Despite being 20 percent of Australia’s 25.9 million residents, Queensland accounted for 39 percent of the population growth.

Australian population growth NEW SOUTH WALES: 0.6 percent or 49,500 people up to 8,150,800 VICTORIA: 0.7 percent or 46,500 people increased to 6,615,100 QUEENLAND: 1.8 percent or 94,300 people increased to 5,301,600 SOUTH AUSTRALIA: An increase of 0.8 percent or 13,800 people to 1,809,100 WEST AUSTRALIA: 1.1 percent or 29,000 people up to 2,760,400 TASMANIA: 0.5 percent or 3,100 people up to 567,400 NORTHERN TERRITORY: 0.3 percent or 900 people up to 249,900 AUSTRALIAN MAIN AREA: 0.6 percent or 2,700 people up to 453,400 AUSTRALIA: An increase of 0.9 percent or 239,800 people to 25,912,600 Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics Population Growth for the Year to 31 March 2022

The 94,300 people who moved or were born to Queensland made up a large part of Australia’s 239,800 population increase through net annual immigration and births minus deaths.

Western Australia was the second fastest growing state with a population growth rate of 1.1 percent or 29,000 people.

That aside, Queensland was the only other state with a population growth rate above the national average, with New South Wales having a growth rate of 0.6 percent, compared to 0.7 percent in Victoria.

South Australia grew by 0.8 percent, or 13,800 people.

Tasmania added 3,100 new residents, at a growth rate of 0.5 percent.

The Australian Capital Territory added 2,700 people for a growth of 0.6 percent, while the Northern Territory had the weakest growth rate at 0.3 percent as 900 people moved there.

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk ordered a housing freeze last week, with particularly tight vacancy rates in her state.

Brisbane’s August vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is almost half the level of 1.3 percent in August 2021, data from SQM Research shows.

The vacancy rate in Sydney has also halved, but from 2.6 percent to 1.3 percent, while the vacancy rate in Melbourne fell from 3.5 percent to 1.4 percent.

Brisbane’s average house price grew 30.4 percent last year to $782,967, making it Australia’s strongest capital despite the declines in July and August driven by interest rate hikes, CoreLogic data shows.

Since January, median home prices have risen 5.9 percent to $864,149.

During that time, Sydney’s median home price has fallen 7.3 percent to $1.3 million so far in 2022, while Melbourne’s median value fell 5.1 percent to $948,879.