Queensland will end coal-fired power by 2035 Annastacia Palaszczuk announces

Queensland will stop using coal-fired energy by 2035, using pumped hydropower and other renewable energy sources to power the state.

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement during her state-of-the-state speech on Wednesday.

Ms Palaszczuk said energy from renewable sources will make up 70 percent of Queensland’s power supply by 2032 and 80 percent by 2035, a significant increase from the state’s previous target of 50 percent by 2030.

“By 2035, Queensland… will no longer depend on coal and will have 80 percent renewable energy,” said Ms Palaszczuk.

The coal announcement is significant in a state with significant coal operations, including the Adani Carmichael mine currently under development in central Queensland.

Existing publicly owned coal-fired power plants will gradually become “clean energy hubs” from 2027, Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mining operations at Moorvale Mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin – Queensland to end coal-fired power by 2035, announced

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state government’s energy and jobs plan during her state-of-the-state address on Wednesday

‘This plan is all about cheaper, cleaner and safer energy for the people of Queensland,’ said Ms Palaszczuk.

‘It’s about turbocharging new investments in new minerals, batteries and production.

‘Renewable energy is the cheapest form of new energy.

‘This plan will make Queensland the renewable energy capital of the world.

“It is also taking real and bold action against climate change and is the largest commitment to renewable energy in Australia’s history.”

The $62 billion plan includes a new dam in the Pioneer Valley near Mackay that is expected to eventually supply half of Queensland’s total energy.

Combined with another dam, Borumba, the two hydroelectric plants would be larger than Snowy Mountains’ Hydroelectric scheme, Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said.

The transformation of public coal-fired power stations was accompanied by a statutory ‘job security guarantee’ for energy workers.