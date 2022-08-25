Queensland wellness retreat part-owned by Hugh Jackman is ‘close to being sold’

<!–

A lavish Gold Coast wellness resort, part-owned by Hugh Jackman, is nearly sold after five months on the market.

Built 16 years ago, the internationally renowned Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat offers guests the chance to refresh in style.

Property owner Tony De Leede told Spa business that Jackman, 53, was immediately attached to the property after a visit and quickly invested in it.

Hugh endorsed the luxury wellness retreat on his website, saying: ‘The Spa Sanctuary at Gwinganna is simply world class.

“You feel immersed in nature and indulgent luxury at the same time.”

The luxury property is spread over 165.5 acres and includes 60 rooms, a gym, two swimming pools and a yoga studio.

The facility features the largest spa sanctuary in the Southern Hemisphere, a crystal steam room, and strikes a balance between downtime and physical activity.

Hidden away in a secluded area of ​​the Tallebudgera Valley, just 30 minutes from Gold Coast Airport, it offers guests a lifestyle like no other.

The retreat is the perfect place for a health-conscious person like Jackman to relax in between demanding movie shoots.

De Leede owns 80 percent of the company, while his four partners, including Jackman, own the remaining 20 percent.

The entrepreneur said he decided to sell because he slowed down in his old age and wanted to “practice more of what I preach” by taking time off.

The buyer has no plans to significantly change the Gwinganna experience.