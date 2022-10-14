Queensland university accused of racism by Chinese woman

Jane Chong, whose birth name is Ching Chong, said the letter was for her

The University of Queensland Sport letter turned out to be a misunderstanding

A furious former student took to social media to accuse a university of sending her a racist letter – before her claims were swiftly shut down.

Sierra Chen took to Facebook and expressed her disgust at receiving a letter addressed to ‘Ms Ching Chong’ from the University of Queensland.

The Chinese woman believed the letter was racist, with the phrase commonly used as an ethnic slur against people of Chinese and East Asian descent.

However, it later emerged that the letter was addressed to a student who used to live at the same address, whose name was Ching Chong.

The angry ex-student wrote on social media: ‘Last week I received mail from UQ sports with a slur on the envelope, Ching Chong.

“The content of the letter was quite normal, but Ching Chong is a racially discriminatory word against Chinese people.

‘I emailed them to find out the truth, they told me where was a girl named Ching Chong who had left this address. They could not give me more details for privacy reasons.’

Ms Chen says she checked with her house manager, who told her no one named Ching Chong had ever lived at the residence.

Her post was met with a range of outrage from others who thought it was a racial joke.

‘It’s racist,’ one commented.

“You should report it,” wrote a second.

Jane Chong, a former student, came forward to ask people to ‘chill’ as she is actually called Ching Chong, with that name being her birth name

Mrs Chong said: ‘My parents called me Ching because it rhymes with my surname Chong and my beautiful Chinese name’

But in a twist, Jane Chong, a former student, came forward to ask people to ‘chill’ as her name is actually Ching Chong, with that name being her birth name.

“My parents named me Ching because it rhymes with my surname Chong and my beautiful Chinese name,” Ms Chong wrote.

‘I lived at that address in 2017 and was a Blues recipient. UQ sport isn’t racist, I just have a cool name.

‘I would also be super confused if I received a letter at my address with such an interesting name if this was not my real name.

‘Thank you for taking action to check with the house manager and UQ Sports and for trying to find me. I appreciate you.’

People in the comments section were clearly relieved and delighted at the ‘plot twist’.

‘What a plot twist. I’ve never laughed so much!’ a user commented.

“Wild thread,” wrote another.