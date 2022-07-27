Queensland toddler Ruby Grace Edwards dies of Covid two weeks before second birthday

A devastated family has shared their grief after their daughter died of Covid two weeks before her second birthday.

Queensland toddler Ruby Grace Edwards tested positive for the virus on July 14, but the illness caused a “rare autoimmune disease” that caused her immune system to attack her brain.

Obviously, she developed acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE) – an inflammatory disease of the brain that also affects the spinal cord.

Tragically, the one-year-old died on Sunday, leaving her parents in shock as they prepare for the birth of their son on Friday.

“She fought long and hard, but unfortunately the situation was too aggressive, ruthless and ruthless,” her father Steven Edwards wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks to her treatment, we don’t believe she suffered any pain during her fight and was able to leave this world peacefully.

“It feels like the world is falling for us right now as we prepare for our son’s arrival this Friday.

“This would be such a happy time when our family would be complete, but now it’s so broken.”

Edwards said he and his family were all in pain and urged parents to hug their children “a little tighter.”

He said that despite dealing with Covid himself and sleep deprivation, he wanted to be strong for his son.

“I only have to hope that there is another side, where this means something, where there is hope, where there is happiness and peace,” said the father.

“I want to get there so desperately, I want to protect our son from this, I want him to know only love and joy.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Edwards family move forward.

Ruby is only the 14th person aged nine or under to lose life after contracting the virus in Australia and is the youngest to die with Covid in Queensland.

It comes as the Palaszczuk government predicted on Tuesday that the current wave of the virus would be about 50 percent worse than the previous strain.

Experts originally expected hospital admissions to peak at around 1,000 cases, but have since reassessed and predicted that they will reach 1,660.

QLD Chief Health Officer Dr. John Gerrard estimated that new and more contagious Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 would become the dominant species within ‘two weeks’.

However, he stressed that intensive care admissions remain low for all virus strains, due to the effectiveness of vaccines.

“We must emphasize that all variants of Covid-19 can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable people,” said Dr Gerrard.

“This virus will continue to mutate, so we all need to stay vigilant and responsive by staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands regularly, keeping distance from others where possible and wearing a face mask if you can’t.”

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 have both been found in Queensland and NSW, with cases increasing in recent months.

Australia’s chief physician, Professor Paul Kelly, warned elderly Australians and those vulnerable to Covid should have a plan to fight the virus before testing positive.

Prof Kelly said like asthma and other respiratory diseases, people should have a treatment plan if they are more at risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

“Don’t wait until you are diagnosed with Covid as early treatment is key,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Two oral antiviral treatments – Lagevrio and Paxlovid – are available for people who are vulnerable to serious consequences from Covid.

“Now is the time when you’re in those vulnerable groups to have that conversation… (so you) know exactly where to get those drugs and know exactly how to use them,” he said.

But he stressed that the oral treatments were not a substitute for vaccination.

“(Treatments are) not for everyone. It’s not necessary for everyone,” he said.

‘Most people with Covid develop a relatively mild disease, especially if they have been vaccinated… This is an extra protection for vulnerable people.’