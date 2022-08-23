Queensland teachers who refused Covid vaccination to get docked 18 weeks of pay

<!–

Queensland teachers who refused to receive Covid vaccinations will be detained for 18 weeks after receiving a harsh letter from state education chiefs.

The move, which is expected to affect thousands of teachers, was announced in a letter signed by the Education Department’s deputy director general Anne Crowley, which was emailed Monday.

Ms Cowley wrote that she could have decided to pay 20 weeks for not following the department’s instructions to get vaccinated, but she had settled for 18 weeks after “carefully” considered filing objections to disciplinary action. to serve.

Queensland teachers, seen here protesting mandatory vaccination, who refused to get the Covid shots will be paid out for an 18-week period, state education department has informed them

“There is nothing in the comments you submitted that would lead me to consider imposing a disciplinary action not being a reasonably appropriate and proportionate outcome,” Ms Crowley said.

“You will find, however, that the disciplinary measures I have decided to impose are less than those proposed.

“Your conduct in failing to comply with the instruction posed a risk to the health and safety of your colleagues, students and members of the public, which was only mitigated by the measures taken by the department to suspend you from your service. ‘

Unvaccinated teachers were given unpaid leave from December 2021.

The Education Department letter informing unvaccinated teachers of the decision to hold their pay for 18 weeks

Ms Crowley wrote that she noted that the teachers who received the letter had already been suspended with pay and that “this would probably have affected you financially.”

“I continue to believe that the disciplinary action is reasonable and proportionate to your conduct in this case,” she continued.

The letter stated that the department had lost ‘trust’ in the teachers involved and accused them of ‘acting inappropriately’.

Under the Queensland Public Service Act, teachers under investigation must be paid in full while suspended unless it is a criminal charge.

The teachers’ union retaliated vigorously against the wage penalty, calling it a triple blow to those who decided not to take the jab.

The Secretary of the Teachers Professional Association of Queensland, Tracy Tully, said the move by the education department was ‘unreasonable’

The Secretary of the Teachers Professional Association of Queensland, Tracy Tully, said the letter was unfair as the state’s educators were the frontline workers during the Covid pandemic.

“It is unconscionable that imposing a financial penalty or disciplinary action in any way would be appropriate because these educators have not broken any law or engaged in serious misconduct in the workplace,” said Tracy Tully, the executive director. secretary of the Teachers Professional Association of Queensland.

“The only thing they are guilty of is not complying with an instruction from the department that requires them to be vaccinated against Covid.

“This last measure is like a triple caning and means they have now been financially punished three times.”

Teachers who were resigned for refusing to take the jab were evicted from the education department housing, despite still being charged rent for that period.

Previous figures have shown that around 4,000 teachers have resigned or been fired for not getting Covid shots.

Queensland dropped mandatory vaccinations for teachers in June.