Queensland students fight club videos shared on social media: Rosewood State High School

Disturbing videos have surfaced online of secret fight club fights between students, with the brawls being cheered on by other students.

Shared on social media by dedicated accounts, the videos show brutal altercations between both male and female students, with the fighting taking place both in public and on school grounds.

Some of the students involved are from Rosewood State High School, with police being called to the school ten times in six months to deal with the violence.

Videos from other schools in the city of Ipswich have also been shared online.

A video from Rosewood filmed two teenage boys standing in the middle of a circle of other students.

The two fought while other students shouted encouragement and threats.

‘Get him,’ one boy shouted, while another said ‘break his teeth’.

In another clip, a boy was knocked to the ground with a blow to the jaw by another wearing a Rosewood uniform.

A third showed a woman yelling “please stop” while another girl loomed over her.

Finally, a fourth video showed a teenage girl being attacked from behind as she walked across the grounds of her school, with the attackers punching her in the face several times.

Mark Peters said his 14-year-old daughter was attacked by two students in a park down the road from Ipswich State High School.

“It breeds criminals, it really does,” he said courier post.

The Education Ministry spokeswoman said the department was aware that some students were using social media to film and share “inappropriate material.”

His wife Natasha added: ‘What we want is to make sure that the children who cannot be moved are [schools where fighting is happening]… is there a solution for them to feel safe and receive training there.’

“Parents concerned about cyberbullying should raise it immediately with school staff,” she said.