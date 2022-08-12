Queensland schoolgirl, nine, rushed to hospital with serious head injury after she was hit by a car

<!–

A nine-year-old schoolgirl has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car outside a school – almost in the same place a 12-year-old boy was hit several years ago.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and Dixon Dr in Pimpama, on the Gold Coast, just after 8:20 a.m. Friday, following reports that a young girl had been hit by a car.

The accident happened near Pimpama State Secondary College and Pimpama State Primary College.

Paramedics treated the nine-year-old for a head injury before taking her to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The girl is in a serious but stable condition.

According to police, the accident happened when the girl tried to cross the road while the car involved remained at the scene.

A police investigation into the incident is underway.

In 2018, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car just around the corner and broke his leg in two places.

Pimpama State Primary College student Riley Haydon broke two bones in his leg when he was run over by a slow-moving car just yards from his school.

Road safety employees and a zebra crossing have been approved by the national government for the dangerous roads.

Outraged parents fought the state government for the construction of pedestrian crossings around Pimpama schools after two similar incidents happened earlier in 2018.