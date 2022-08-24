Queensland rolls out world-first mobile speed cameras at school zones and work sites

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More drivers will be fined for speeding after the introduction next month of the world’s first portable speed cameras that look just like heavy roadside machines.

The big yellow boxes will appear all over Queensland from September, the innovative speed cameras designed to catch motorists near work and school zones.

The devices are tested for two years before being approved for full-time use.

More drivers will be fined for speeding after the roll-out in Queensland next month of the world’s first portable speed cameras (pictured) that resemble heavy roadside machines

The boxes are equipped with a high-tech camera and a road sign to inform drivers of the speed limit

The boxes are equipped with a high-tech camera and a road sign to inform drivers of the speed limit.

Many social media users were outraged by the cameras’ disclosure, claiming the move was pure revenue and that the cameras were designed to look like heavy machinery or, according to one person, ATMs.

“Cleverly disguised as a solar-powered earth-moving machine,” a person at the post of the Ministry of Transport and Main Roads said of the cameras.

“Brisbane needs money for a new tunnel,” interrupted another user.

“Isn’t it ironic that they look like ATMs?” noted a third.

“Would be nice if you left it as a backhoe and fix dangerous roads I guess,” wrote another.

Director-General Neil Scales of the Department of Transport and Main Roads said in a media statement that research showed a clear link between CCTV surveillance and a reduction in speed-related fatalities.

Speed ​​was one of the leading causes of fatalities and serious injuries on Queensland’s roads in 2021, with 74 dead and thousands injured.

At the launch of Road Safety Week, Transport Secretary Mark Bailey announced that the new speed cameras would be deployed in ‘risky’ locations from September.

“So I’m giving the people of Queensland a fair warning that these could be anywhere, anytime,” he said.

“I don’t want another road worker killed or someone’s child seriously injured on the way to school just because of the recklessness of a speeding motorist.”

The new speed cameras will come into effect from 9 September.