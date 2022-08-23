Queensland renters will be immune from being evicted without a good reason from October 2022

<!–

Tenants in any state of Australia will soon be exempt from eviction for no good reason under new laws coming into effect in October.

Tenants in Queensland will soon only be allowed to be evicted if the landlord is renovating or demolishing the house, the owner wants to move in or the rent has not been paid.

But provided the tenant has behaved properly and has not acted illegally in the property, they are entitled to remain in the property under that state’s Amendment Act 2021.

Landlords will also need to have a good reason for denying a tenant permission to keep a pet.

Simon Pressley, the head of research at Propertyology buyers’ agency, said the new rules, which come into effect on Oct. 1, would force landlord investors to sell, exacerbating Queensland’s rental crisis.

“At a time when the Sunshine State is already experiencing its greatest shortage of rental housing ever, it is likely that thousands of existing landlords will sell, shrinking the rental pool and leaving thousands of tenants in Queensland without housing,” he says. said.

“There is now reason to anticipate a period of intense and prolonged unrest in the Sunshine State.”

The rental vacancy rate in Brisbane was 0.7 percent in July, according to data from SQM Research.

The Gold Coast and Cairns had an even tighter vacancy rate of 0.6 percent.

Mr Pressley argued that the new arrangements would also end the ‘periodic lease’ under which landlords would be able to continue to lease the property to the same tenant without formal paperwork.

“New draconian legislation basically means that once a rental property in Queensland has a periodic lease, the tenant can stay there for as long as he wants,” he said.

“The only way the owner of the property can force the tenant to vacate the property is if they move into the property themselves, sell the property or begin major renovations.”

The amendments to the law remove a landlord’s right to evict a tenant “without land” and only allow temporary agreements with tenants.

Queensland’s Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch argued in February that the new laws would provide security for tenants.

“By ending evictions, tenants and property owners now have more certainty about how and when parties can terminate their lease,” she says.

“Everyone deserves to live in a safe house.”

Tenants according to the rules are also entitled to have pets from 1 October.

A landlord must explain in writing within 14 days why a pet should not be kept on the rented property and which law would violate this.

But they can also impose conditions on keeping a pet on the property, for example that a dog is kept outside or that carpets are cleaned.

Queensland’s Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch argued in February that the new laws would provide security for tenants