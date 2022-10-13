Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s reminder to MPs after Mark Furner ‘women’ slur

She called the incident a “timely reminder” that politicians should be respectful

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk reminded MP to be more ‘respectful’

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner has apologized for the comments

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Queensland Prime Minister has reminded her Labor MPs to be “respectful” after a minister was kicked out of parliament for calling an opposition front bencher “a stupid, stupid woman”.

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner addressed the remark in parliament on Thursday to Liberal National Party MP Ros Bates.

He was removed from home by the deputy chairman for his comments.

“The minister has unconditionally apologized to the house,” Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

Agriculture Secretary Mark Furner (above) ‘apologies unconditionally’ for calling an opposition frontbencher ‘a dope, stupid woman’ on Thursday

“And I’ve reminded all the caucus members to be respectful in this room.

“It is a timely reminder to all members of all political parties and everyone in this room to bring more respect and decency to this house.”

Attorney General and Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman echoed the Prime Minister’s comments.

The minister has apologized unconditionally. I think this is the end of the matter,” Ms Fentiman said.

“But as the Prime Minister has said, it’s about respect and I think we could all do better to make sure that as community leaders we make sure we set an example of respect.

“We develop respectful relationships in all our schools and it is the duty of all of us to ensure that we treat each other with respect in this place.”