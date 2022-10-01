Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spends $157 million to buy 7 planes – including luxury Gulfstreams

<!–

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government has splashed more than $157 million of taxpayers’ money to buy seven new planes.

The aircraft purchased by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) include two luxury Gulfstream G280s and five Beechcraft 360s.

Premier Palaszczuk and her ministers will be able to use any of the seven new planes, which are costing taxpayers A$101 million ($157.63 million).

QPS said the two Gulfstreams would replace the Queensland government’s Citation and Hawker jets, which were recently sold.

The new aircraft will mostly be used for disaster response services, search and rescue, organ transfer and police support.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s (pictured) government has spent $157.63 million of taxpayers’ money on seven new planes

The seven aircraft replace what the QPS said was an ‘aging and obsolete’ fixed-wing fleet.

“The two jets have been deliberately designed with an interior layout to ensure they are adequate for a range of transport requirements while representing value for money,” a QPS spokesman said. Sunday Mail.

‘They will replace the older Citation and Hawker jets which had reached the end of their economic and operational life and were recently sold.’

Before In the 2020 Queensland state election, Palaszczuk said her government ‘didn’t buy a new plane’ and appeared to not be using the available planes very often.

In the latest figures available, for the first quarter of 2022, Ms Palaszczuk spent about 10 hours on Queensland government flights.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles spent about 9.5 hours on such flights.

Pictured is the interior of a Gulfstream G280 jet, of which the Queensland Government has purchased two

A Gulfstream G280 jet of the type purchased by the Queensland Government is pictured in the air

The government’s Hawker jet was bought in 2006 under then-prime minister Peter Beattie for $17.4 million to replace an eight-year-old plane that was sold for $8.5 million.

Neither Ms Palaszczuk nor her ministers have used the Hawker jet since May 2021.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Palaszczuk’s office and the QPS for further comment.