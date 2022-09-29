Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to include Paralympics in Olympics Minister job title

After months of arm-twisting, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will add the single word ‘Paralympics’ to her job title following an open letter from athletes.

Despite quickly adopting the title ‘Minister for the Olympics’ after Brisbane won the right to host the 2032 Games, Ms Palaszczuk had balked at adding the word ‘Paralympics’ to the description.

But an open letter from Paralympic athletes urging her to do so led to a swift turnaround.

But an open letter from Paralympic athletes urging her to do so led to a swift turnaround, with the premier's tweet sent about half an hour after the open letter became public.

‘The Paralympians have asked me to add ‘Paralympics’ to my title,’ the premier tweeted.

‘I’m happy to do it and it will be changed by the end of the year.’

Paralympic double gold medalist Geoff Trappett tweeted his approval in response.

‘Respectfully requested by the Athletic Commission and respectfully adopted. Is it a small thing in the grand scheme of things?’ he tweeted

“Of course, but when you build trust in the community, every little thing adds up.”

Despite the Olympics minister not setting a particularly challenging pace to make the change before midnight on December 31, the move will come as a relief to those whose private lobbying efforts have previously been unsuccessful.

Paralympics Australia president Jock O’Callaghan said it should not have taken the open letter to make the change happen.

“As the head of the Paralympic movement in this country, I’m really very appalled that they have to speak out publicly to one of the leading leaders in the country to be recognized in such a simple but symbolic way,” he said. Courier mail.

Kurt Fearnley, perhaps Australia’s best-known Paralympian, has been given the job of chairman of the National Disability Insurance Agency

“It’s very uncomfortable for them, and it simply shouldn’t be. I feel for the athletes because they shouldn’t have reached the point where they felt they were being ignored and where they felt they had no other choice.’

The open letter, published late on Wednesday, claimed a change in title would “reflect the Queensland Government’s commitment to promoting greater inclusion, diversity and accessibility in the planning and delivery of these Games”.

The letter argued that adding the Paralympics to the ministerial title would “reflect the importance of both events to Brisbane 2032”.

Ms Palaszczuk created the Minister for the Olympics job for herself last October.

She previously rejected calls to include ‘Paralympics’ in the title, saying Australian Olympic Committee chief John Coates had insisted she call herself ‘Minister for the Olympics’.

However, the Australian Olympic Committee told the Courier Mail it had no problem with the change and that it was a “matter for the state government”.

This week it was announced that three-time Paralympic gold medalist Kurt Fearnley will become the new chairman of the Disability Insurance Agency.