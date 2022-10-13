Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk announced water to be released from Wivenhoe Dam

<!–

More than a million Australians are being told to “wash their cars and driveways” for free as dam levels are reduced ahead of an expected deluge this storm season.

The floodgates at Queensland’s Wivenhoe Dam will be opened to release 116,000 megalitres of water in a ‘safe and controlled manner’ to reduce dam levels from 90 to 80 per cent.

Wivenhoe almost overflowed in the drenched Sunshine State hit in February this year – the water only reached 39cm below the top of the dam wall.

“It’s time for SE Queensland families to wash down your cars, driveways and maybe even your houses as we safely reduce dam levels ahead of the storm season,” Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk tweeted on Thursday.

Wivenhoe Dam (pictured) in south-east Queensland almost overflowed in February this year after months of rain fell over a few days

Queensland’s Premier urged residents to be their cars, driveways and homes to use water

She said the dam level would be lowered to 80 percent over two weeks from October 15.

“This is an early attempt to prepare for the storm season based on the Bureau of Meteorology and expert advice,” she said.

The 1.38 million residents connected to the south-east Queensland water network will also get a $55 discount on their water bill, which equates to two weeks of free water.

“It allows for 13,200 liters of free water to be used for each of these homes and families,” she said.

‘That’s about twice the normal household consumption over a fortnight.’

Residents in Brisbane, Logan, Noosa, Redlands, The Sunshine Coast, The Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Moreton Bay and the Scenic Rim are connected to the grid.

Those on the south-east Queensland water network will get two weeks of free water

The rebates will apply to Queenslanders’ water bills in December and be fully rolled out by March, Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has declared the third consecutive La Nina event this summer, which is expected to increase rain along the East Coast.

The region is just recovering from one of the wettest summers on record, which saw annual rainfall totals for Sydney and Brisbane hit in a matter of weeks.