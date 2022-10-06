Queensland policeman snuck his daughter over the Queensland border during Covid

<!–

A police officer has admitted escorting his daughter across the Queensland border illegally as travel was restricted during the Covid outbreak.

Robert William Eickenloff was on duty as a senior constable with the Road Policing Command when he rode his motorbike into NSW to accompany his only child across the Tweed Heads-Coolangatta border last September, a Brisbane court was told on Thursday.

His then 20-year-old daughter had applied for special entry to Queensland on September 12 after months of working as a ski instructor in Thredbo.

At the time, access was limited to people who lived near the border and had a special purpose for interstate travel.

Queensland police officer Robert William Eickenloff has admitted sneaking his daughter across the Queensland border under Covid restrictions (pictured, Eickenloff outside court on Thursday)

Brisbane Crown Court heard Eickenloff told other officers at the Tweed Heads/Coolangatta border (above) that he had already checked documents from the ‘woman’ – his daughter

The now 56-year-old – who was sworn into Queensland Police in 2004 – met her daughter in NSW as she approached the border three days after she lodged her application.

“You essentially gave your daughter a police escort through border control,” Brisbane District Court Judge John Allen said.

Eickenloff told an officer at the checkpoint that he had confirmed the woman’s paperwork was ‘all in order’ so her vehicle was waved through.

“It is likely that had you not intervened to enable your daughter to avoid checks at the checkpoint, she may well have been prevented from crossing the border,” Judge Allen told Eickenloff.

“Your abuse of office allowed her to avoid the legal restrictions designed to protect the Queensland community in the circumstances of Covid transmission at the time.”

Eickenloff helped his daughter get through the checkpoint

Eickenloff’s daughter had been working in NSW at a popular ski resort for months when he snuck her across the border (pictured, officers patrol the border during Covid)

Eickenloff’s daughter returned home, but a check post officer made a report saying that from inside the woman’s vehicle, it appeared she was moving home.

When the breach of health orders was discovered, she was fined $4135 and placed in hotel quarantine for the mandatory two weeks.

The court was told Eickenloff was concerned about his daughter’s mental state and isolation from family while in NSW.

A psychiatrist also found that his thinking had been affected by then-undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Allen said Eickenloff, as a police officer, had clearly committed a gross breach of the trust placed in him by the community.

Many people were affected by restrictions and there were stories of distress due to separated family members as a result of restrictions, he added.

The judge in Eickenloff’s case said he committed a gross breach of trust by using his powers as a police officer to sneak his daughter through Queensland’s Covid border (pictured centre, Eickenloff leaving court on Thursday)

‘You would think that the people who suffered in that way would be outraged that a police officer tasked with enforcing such laws would use his position as a police officer to avoid them.’

Eickenloff’s attorney, Troy Schmidt, argued that his client’s actions were those of a loving father in unprecedented times, acting as any father would.

“But the point of the case … is that not every father could,” Judge Allen said.

Judge Allen said Eickenloff was emotionally vulnerable in his response to his daughter’s situation, in part because of his valuable service to the community as a police officer.

Eickenloff was suspended without pay over the incident before resigning in March and has been working for about two months as a bus driver.

Judge Allen sentenced Eickenloff – who pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in public office – to 120 hours of community service to be completed within a year.

No judgment was recorded.