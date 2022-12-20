Queensland police officers gunned down by conspiracy theorists funeral

Perpetrators Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train were shot by the police

Thousands of police officers, friends and family gather on Wednesday to honor the two brave Queensland police officers who were tragically shot on a rural estate.

Officers Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were shot dead last week by former school principal Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and wife Stacey at the Train’s estate in Wiembilla, three hours west of Brisbane.

Neighbor Alan Dare was also killed while fellow officers, Keely Brough and Randall Kirk, made it out alive.

The trains were later shot dead by police after being involved in a shootout.

A state funeral with full police honors for Officers Arnold and McCrow will be held at the Brisbane Entertainment Center at 10am Queensland time.

Up to 8,000 people are expected.

Free tickets have been made available for those who want to attend on Monday and the service will also be broadcast on television.