Queensland police domestic violence enquiry: Read vile threat senior cop made about female superior

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

A senior Australian police officer told his colleagues he would ‘hit [his female boss] ic***’ if he didn’t get the job he wanted, an inquiry has heard.

The inquiry into Queensland police’s response to domestic violence heard 1,676 complaints of sexist, racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior were made against officers from 2020 to 2022.

One of the worst allegations was that a male chief constable, who was managed by a female boss, lashed out verbally in front of other officers after being denied a relieving role.

Queensland’s inquiry into police responses to domestic violence heard 1,676 complaints of sexist, racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior were made against officers over two years (Pictured Counsel assisting inquiry Ruth O’Gorman)

Commissioner Katarina Carroll was grilled at a commission of inquiry into the Queensland Police Service’s response to domestic and family violence

“She’s nothing but an a**t, and if she doesn’t give me a relief role, I’m going to punch her in the head,” Courier mail reported.

In August, Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Taylor resigned after the inquiry heard he and Chief Inspector Ray Rohweder made lewd comments at police management conferences.

The inquest heard that Mr Taylor used the term “vaginal whisperer” in an official speech to staff in April to describe a friend of his who is a respected gynecologist.

The senior male officer at the center of the allegations, which were aired on Wednesday, was already being managed for workplace misconduct before his outburst.

A colleague who heard the threat worried that the female manager might be in danger.

Commissioner Carroll was questioned about whether the Queensland Police Force has a sexist, racist and misogynistic culture among officers

He informed the boss, who complained to the Ethical Standards Command.

‘Local Management Guidance’ dealt with the matter and eventually the man was asked to give a written apology to the senior officer, two years after the threat.

Ruth O’Gorman, a lawyer assisting the inquest, told Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll it was ‘deeply unsatisfactory’ the process took two years to produce a forced apology.

Ms Carroll said “every aspect” of the case was handled “inappropriately”.

The local leadership also dealt with another senior officer who allegedly bullied 15 officers over 13 years – and was allowed to fill more senior jobs while they were under investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor (pictured) resigned in August after a commission of inquiry found he and Chief Inspector Ray Rohweder made lewd comments at police management conferences

His behavior allegedly included shouting and cursing, issuing threats, calling offensive names and sharing pornographic images with colleagues.

He referred to female colleagues as ‘knickers’ and to another male colleague as ‘a towel head’ and ‘Osama’.

At one point, when only one woman was in his office, he allowed a picture of a woman in a bikini to be placed on the fridge next to the words ‘tap and go’.

The investigation by the superior officer only began when a female constable formally complained.

Ms O’Goman described his disciplining of local management as ‘inappropriate’.

Mrs. Carroll agreed.

The commissioner had previously stated that local management guidance was appropriate for minor and individual indiscretions.

“What we found in relation to that case (was) throughout the investigation that the officer in charge remained in his role and was given the opportunity to deputize in higher roles elsewhere,” Ms O’Gorman told the inquest.

Chief Supt. Ray Rohweder yelled an inappropriate comment at a master of ceremonies who had a cut on his face, asking, “did she close her legs for you?”. Members of the audience walked out

The latest hearing took place at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 5.

In August, the inquest heard that Chief Inspector Ray Rohweder then allegedly shouted out from the audience: “did she close her legs for you?” in an officer who had stitches in a facial wound.

He also passed local management resolution and was promoted.