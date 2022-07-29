Queensland parents of one of the youngest Covid victims welcome baby boy Levi days after tragedy hit

A grieving couple welcomed a baby boy into the world five days after their one-year-old daughter died when she contracted Covid.

Queensland toddler Ruby Grace Edwards tested positive for the virus on July 14, but the illness caused a “rare autoimmune disease” that caused her immune system to attack her brain.

Obviously, she developed acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE) – an inflammatory disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. She passed away on Sunday.

Her heartbroken father Steven Edwards shared a photo of his newborn son, Levi Grayson Edwards, who was born Friday.

“His big sister Ruby watches over us as he was ushered safely into this world,” Mr Stevens wrote on Facebook.

Levi brings hope and light, a promise of happy times as we look to the future. We’re just in awe of him.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but every day with him in our arms and Ruby in our hearts, it will get easier.”

Photos shared on social media show Mr Edwards with his wife and son at Redland Mater Private Hospital in Brisbane’s southeastern suburbs.

A stuffed rabbit with Ruby’s name on it can be seen on her mother’s hospital bed.

Ruby was just two weeks before her second birthday when she became seriously unwell.

Her death left her parents torn as they prepared for Levi’s birth.

“She fought long and hard, but unfortunately the situation was too aggressive, ruthless and ruthless,” Edwards wrote on Facebook at the time.

“Thanks to her treatment, we don’t believe she suffered any pain during her fight and was able to leave this world peacefully.

‘It feels like the world is collapsing for us now’

“This would be such a happy time when our family would be complete, but now it’s so broken.”

Edwards said he and his family were all in pain and urged parents to hug their children “a little tighter.”

He said that despite dealing with Covid himself and sleep deprivation, he wanted to be strong for his son.

“I only have to hope that there is another side, where this means something, where there is hope, where there is happiness and peace,” said the father.

“I want to get there so desperately, I want to protect our son from this, I want him to know only love and joy.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Edwards family move forward and is close to the $30,000 goal.

Edwards said Friday after Levi’s birth (pictured): ‘Mum and bub are happy and healthy and resting peacefully’

“Ruby was such a loving, caring girl who was always smiling,” said friend Sarah Watton, who started the fundraiser.

“She touched the hearts of everyone she met and will be sadly missed by all who met her.”

Ruby is only the 14th person aged nine or under to lose life after contracting the virus in Australia and is the youngest to die with Covid in Queensland.