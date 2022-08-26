Queensland Murgon Moments newspaper and editor Leo Geraghty apologise for domestic violence ‘joke’

<!–

A regional newspaper has offered a fawning apology to the local community after publishing an offensive ‘joke’ about domestic violence.

Murgon Moments newspaper, based in the South Burnett area of ​​Queensland, near Gympie, published a “joke” in their August issue about a battered and bruised woman who went to the doctor for help.

The so-called punch line was that the woman would not be beaten by her husband if she only kept her mouth shut, which sparked outrage among the readers.

The newspaper Murgon Moments, which is based in the South Burnett area of ​​Queensland, published a joke in their August issue about a battered and bruised woman who went to the doctor for help (pictured)

The paper has since republished this month’s digital edition without the offending piece, and the editor has also been advised on the matter.

The newspaper acted after Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman said he was shocked by the decision to publish it.

“This isn’t a joke… It’s a stark reminder of how far we still have to go.” she said ABC news.

“There have already been reports this month that several women have lost their lives as a result of domestic and domestic violence… in Queensland alone.”

A public apology was posted on the Murgon community’s Facebook page on Friday.

The Murgon Business and Development Association Incorporated finds the ‘Joke of the Month’ unacceptable, inappropriate and offensive.

In a public apology posted on the Murgon Community’s Facebook page on Friday, Murgon Business and Development Association Incorporated said: ‘The editor has been advised and the current edition of the Murgon Moments has been withdrawn’

“On behalf of Murgon’s business community, we offer our unreserved apologies.

“The editor has been advised and the current edition of the Murgon Moments has been withdrawn.”

Leo Geraghty, the editor in the middle of the row, also released a statement of his own on the website, but it was later removed after another response to its tone.

“To my esteemed readers, I’m sorry you found it offensive.

“Perhaps it might be better to remove all the fragments that used to be jokes from the Murgon Moments, which I have voluntarily done for the past 190 songs.

Leo Geraghty, the editor in the middle of the row, also released a statement of his own on their website, but it was later removed after a new response to its tone.

“Maybe I was making the print copy at 1AM, I should have been more careful with what I recorded rather than recording jokes from the 2007 edition.”

Amy Carrington, director of the Domestic Violence Action Center, said: “Given the real seriousness of domestic and sexual violence in our communities, it’s no joke.”

But City Councilor Kathy Duff defended the editor, adding: “Leo is an absolute champion of the community.

“He’s been doing the Murgon Moments for as long as I can remember. I know there was absolutely no intention and that was just a mistake.

“He would be devastated if he thought someone had taken it the wrong way – it was an absolute mistake and not badly intended.”