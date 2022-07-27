Queensland mother has luggage lost on Virgin Australia flight and hasn’t got it back in two weeks

A young mother is still waiting to get her luggage back, which contains about $2,000 worth of items after being lost on a Virgin Australia flight two weeks ago.

Ava Downs, 21, flew to Townsville in northern Queensland from Launceston, Tasmania on July 12 with her 10-month-old daughter Emily, but arrived to find her suitcase had been lost.

Ms Downs had to take three separate Virgin flights to get to Townsville and has no idea where or when her bag went missing during the journey.

Despite multiple attempts to get answers from the airline and an email incorrectly telling her it had arrived in Townsville, the mother has all but given up hope of seeing her and her baby’s belongings again.

Ava Downs, 21, flew to Townsville in northern Queensland from Launceston, Tasmania on July 12 with her 10-month-old daughter Emily, but arrived to find her suitcase had been lost

“Because we were in Tasmania for two weeks, I actually packed all of Emily’s clothes, but I also had unwrapped gifts from her birthday, as well as a birth bracelet and brooch,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Many of the items are sentimental to me.”

After landing on July 12, Ms Downs waited 40 minutes to speak to someone about her missing luggage.

“I was standing at the baggage claim the whole time, so I knew no one had taken him,” she said.

At the airport, she was told that her bag would probably show up later that evening and that they would call her if they found it and delivered it home.

Later that day, she got a voicemail from the airline saying they hadn’t found the bag.

The mom said she had $2,000 worth of stuff in her luggage

Two weeks have passed and she is still groping in the dark, leaving her without clothes, her ASICS running shoes, her daughter’s toys, makeup and toiletries.

Ms Downs said she had tried to call the airline several times but had no one on the phone until this Monday.

She instead emailed Virgin staff but said it would take days to hear back and was only told they have escalated the matter to the baggage claim team.

She had also bizarrely received an email saying that the bag had been delivered to her home, even though it hadn’t.

“I went to Townsville Airport and the woman there told me they were still trying to trace it and blamed it on miscommunication,” she said.

In a ray of hope, Mrs Downs was warned on Monday about a possible match with her bag.

Mrs Downs said some of the items in it were sentimental to her from when her daughter was a newborn

She asked for a photo to be forwarded so she could compare on Tuesday, but hasn’t heard anything yet.

“I said to them, ‘I really hope you’re trying to find my bag and that it’s not just sitting in a room full of other bags,'” Ms Downs said.

“I don’t know if I’ll see my luggage again, but I’m hopeful.”

Ms Downs had also been told to make a claim for the value of the items, but she did not have receipts for what was in her bag.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said the matter was under investigation and the company apologized for the inconvenience caused