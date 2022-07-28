Queensland man’s pet dogs hailed heroes after they helped locate him after missing for two days

Two dogs in Queensland have been hailed as heroes after helping searchers locate their elderly owner who went missing for two days after taking a walk in the woods.

David Grimes, 86, of Penwhaupell in the North Burnett area, was found partially submerged in water and covered in rocks.

He had decided to go bushwalking Monday afternoon with his two Jack Russell Terriers.

After he failed to return home, his family alerted authorities, triggering a massive search by multiple agencies on the ground and in the air.

During the two nights he was missing, temperatures dropped to a few digits and concerns for his safety increased.

On Wednesday, family and volunteers on foot, quad bikes and horseback helped the emergency services in the search when some dogs started barking at the horses.

Searchers then discovered that the dogs belonged to the missing man, prompting them to thoroughly search the immediate area.

Mr Grimes was then found obscured by rocks and partially submerged in water.

It is clear that he had fallen during his walk.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter assisted in the rescue. The agency said afterwards that the elderly man was extremely difficult to spot and that only the barking of his dogs warned them of his location.

The helicopter pilot landed the plane near the scene, where a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic treated the man for hypothermia.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.