Queensland man shot after a police officer was slashed with a knife at inner-city unit

A man was shot in the stomach by police after an officer was stabbed in the face with a knife.

Officers had arrived at a unit complex in the inner-city suburb of Kangaroo Point in Brisbane around 11:30 am on Wednesday to execute a search warrant.

An altercation ensued between the police and a house in his thirties, during which an officer was stabbed with a knife.

A man has been shot in the stomach by police after an officer was stabbed in the face with a knife (photo, police outside the unit complex at Kangaroo Point where the altercation took place)

It is clear that the man withdrew to an apartment after the officer was injured.

Police attempted to taser the man before being shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Princess Alexandria Hospital.

The injured officer was also taken to hospital with cuts to his face.