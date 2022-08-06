Queensland man from Bundaberg found $100,000 diamond while snorkelling from cruise ship

A Queensland man has revealed how he spotted a $100,000 glittering diamond nestled among a coral reef while snorkeling from a cruise ship.

Bundaberg man Stuart said he was diving 10 years ago when he made the astonishing find miles of civilization at sea.

Honest Stuart offered to return the beautiful jewel to anyone aboard his cruise ship if they lost it and could accurately describe it.

But without anyone claiming it, he held it for himself—and has kept the glittering rock under lock and key ever since.

A Bundaberg man found a $100,000 diamond while snorkeling on a cruise 10 years ago, but has revealed how he would have given it away had he found its rightful owner (stock image)

Stuart told Annabelle Brett and Elliot Lovejoy, the hosts of Triple M Rush Hour in Queensland, that the lucky find sparkled at him while he was snorkeling in a reef.

“I dove down, snorkeled around the reef and it caught my eye and I dove a little further down and I grabbed it,” he said.

“As big as my fingernail, it was a two and a half carat diamond.”

Stuart said he couldn’t keep the find a secret from the rest of the ship and that he owned the find when he got back on board.

‘I told them I had found a stone a precious stone, that’s all I said.

“But (I told them) that if anyone lost it on this cruise, they can get into my cabin and if they can describe what it is – it’s theirs.

‘I have said no more’

With 10 days left on the cruise, Stuart insisted that he would have loved to hand over the diamond to its owner.

The huge diamond, the size of a man’s fingernail, was valued at $100,000 after Stuart took it to experts (stock image)

Lady Luck traveled with Stuart on the cruise as he won $11,500 in his first time playing bingo (stock image)

“If it was theirs, it was theirs,” he said.

Eventually Stuart was allowed to hold the rare stone.

“No one came to ask, so I kept it and I’ve had it ever since,” he said.

“We had it appraised at $100,000.”

He said he resisted the temptation to sell it and revealed that it never leaves his house locked in a safe.

It turned out to be just the beginning of a happy streak for Stuart on the cruise.

He told the show, “I played bingo for the first time in my life on that cruise and won $11,500.”