Queensland Labor MP for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke reveals he uses the electoral roll to visit the homes of trolls who post negative comments about him on social media

A Labour MP has been charged with “violence” after admitting using the electoral roll to track down and visit people who made negative comments about him online.

Barry O’Rourke, state MP for Rockhampton, Queensland, told a local radio station on Monday he did it as “a bit of karma” and said he was a “pretty big guy”.

Mr O’Rourke said that while it might seem “a bit stupid” to visit such people, he did not like that “keyboard warriors” could make nasty comments about him anonymously.

“So often people make these really negative, nasty comments, and then I go on Facebook and look up who they are,” she said.

‘Then I see if they are on the electoral roll and if they are… I love visiting.

“And you should see them, they become the most placid and pleasant people to your face.”

But James Ashby, the One Nation candidate for the neighbouring electorate of Keppel, criticised O’Rourke’s behaviour, which he said he listened to in “disbelief” on the radio.

“Here we have a member of the Queensland Labor government who finds it amusing to access their private electoral roll information and then turn up at someone’s door and physically intimidate them because they said something on social media that he doesn’t like,” Ashby told Daily Mail Australia in a statement.

Labor MP Barry O’Rourke (pictured with then Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk) has been charged with “violence” after admitting using the electoral roll to track down and visit people who made negative comments about him online.

‘This should be referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission for a full investigation, and should be condemned by the Prime Minister himself (Steven Miles) as unacceptable.

“If this form of violence by the Labour Party is not already a crime, it should be.”

However, Mr O’Rourke was unrepentant when speaking about his behaviour in the radio interview.

“I think it’s a bit of karma, I love it, you know sometimes it’s a bit stupid of me to do it. But like I said, I’m a pretty big guy,” he said.

When asked if he was trying to intimidate with his actions, the MP said there had never been an excuse for abuse or intimidation, either face-to-face or online.

“I am always willing to listen to the diverse opinions of the people I represent,” he said.

Under electoral law, a deputy may use information from the electoral roll for purposes related to the performance of his or her duties.

Mr O’Rourke (right) is pictured with former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre) and Keppel Labor MP Brittany Lauga (left).

Mr Ashby, who is chief of staff to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, said: “It is terrifying to know that Mr O’Rourke likes to misuse the Queensland electoral roll to intimidate people who say something he doesn’t like.”

‘I’m curious to know what other ways the Labour Party uses the personal data of the public contained in the electoral roll.’

Mr O’Rourke is scheduled to retire at the October election.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted O’Rourke and Prime Minister Steven Miles for comment.