Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath saved after hairdresser spots melanoma on her scalp

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has undergone surgery to remove a melanoma on her scalp after her hairdresser noticed a spot on her scalp while cutting the minister’s hair.

Mrs. D’Ath was doing her hair on her birthday when Tahnee Hudson, owner of hair salon The Mandala Room, found the lump on her scalp.

She said the hairdresser saved her life when she warned her about the spot and asked if her skin had been checked recently.

“I said I did, but she asked me to give her my phone so she could take a picture of something, and then she showed it to me,” Mrs. D’Ath said. The courier post.

“I told Tahnee that hairdressers are our new frontline health workers who save lives.”

Mrs. D’Ath said that if she hadn’t spoken, she could be in a very different situation today.

The minister had the melanoma removed at Brisbane Hospital on Wednesday.

When she consulted doctors about the lump, she was told the melanoma was ‘in situ’, meaning it was discovered at the earliest possible stage.

Mrs. D’Ath said she knew when she saw the spot it wasn’t good because she knows what to look for.

“I knew what a bad skin spot looks like, it was abnormal around the edges, it had dark spots, so I called the skin doctor the next day and had a biopsy the following week, and the results confirmed what I thought when I saw it, ‘ said Mrs D’Ath.

This wasn’t the first time the ‘hero’ hairdresser found melanoma on a client’s scalp, but it was far from a regular occurrence.

Ms. Hudson said that in her 20 years as a hairdresser, she had found two others, but it was often difficult to see them because the defect is often partially or completely covered by hair.

It was different with Mrs. D’Ath, however, as she was cutting her hair to put foils in it and saw it right away.

As soon as she saw it, Ms. Hudson said she knew it wasn’t benign because the edges were uneven – but she didn’t want to panic the politician.

As health minister, Ms D’Ath said she wanted to share her story to remind the public of the importance of sun safety and regular skin checks.

‘We live in the skin cancer capital of the world, our UV rating is one of the highest in the world, and like many Queensland residents, I went to the beach in the morning to put on sunscreen and then spent the whole day on the beach without reapplying and getting burned,” she said.

Ms D’Ath had her first spot treated more than ten years ago and 12 benign skin cancers have been removed since then.