Queensland fossil hunters unearth ‘globally significant’ elasmosaur dinosaur skeleton

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three amateur paleontologists have discovered the remains of a 100-million-year-old long-necked marine reptile at an inland Queensland station.

For the first time in Australia, the complete skeleton of an ancient plesiosaur, or extinct marine reptile, has been discovered on a sprawling remote property in the McKinlay region.

The rare fossil was discovered by a station owner, Cassandra, along with her fellow amateur fossil detectives Sally and Cynthia, known as the ‘Rock Chicks’.

The discovery has been described as the Rosetta Stone of marine reptile paleontology, a reference to the ancient carved stone discovered in Egypt in 1799 and considered to be the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs.

A team of paleontologists from the museum traveled to the remote site to collect the fossil of the elasmosaurus, a plesiosaur that lived alongside the dinosaurs.

Elasmosaurus lived in the Eromanga Sea, which covered much of the Australian outback between 140 and 100 million years ago.

The recovery was led by Queensland Museums Network senior scientist Dr Espen Knutsen, who said the remains were the first known head and body of an Australian elasmosaur in a museum collection.

A team of paleontologists from the museum traveled to the remote site to collect the fossil of the elasmosaurus, a plesiosaur that lived alongside the dinosaurs.

The remains are the first known head and body of an Australian elasmosaur to be held in a museum collection.

“We were very excited when we saw this fossil – it’s like the Rosetta stone of marine paleontology, as it may hold the key to unlocking the diversity and evolution of long-necked plesiosaurs in Cretaceous Australia,” said Dr. Knutsen.

‘We have never found a body and a head together, and this could be the key to future research in this field.

More than a hundred species of plesiosaurs are currently known worldwide: some had long necks and small heads, and others had short necks with giant heads.

Elasmosaurus came to the surface of the water to breathe air and had fine teeth to catch fish, crabs and mollusks.

Scientists have discovered plesiosaur fossils with stones (called gastroliths) in their stomach area, showing they were swallowed to grind up food in their stomachs or as ballast to aid in diving.

Queensland Museum Network chief executive Dr Jim Thompson said the find would help paint a complete picture of Queensland’s Cretaceous marine reptiles.

“We now have the only Australian elasmosaur head and body in the world, and this important find will greatly contribute to vital research into Queensland’s Cretaceous past,” said Dr Thompson.

Elasmosaurus lived in the Eromanga Sea, which covered much of the Australian outback between 140 and 100 million years ago.

“The Queensland Museum Network holds one of Australia’s most complete plesiosaur specimens, nicknamed ‘Dave the Plesiosaur’, which was discovered in 1999, however despite having 80 per cent of its bones, it was missing the head, fins and tail tips.

Along with the new skeleton, plesiosaur and ichthyosaur remains were discovered and collected on the field trip, which will be transported to Townsville for preparation and further research.

The find is one of the largest discovered by amateur paleontologists Rock Chicks, who have trekked hundreds of miles in their quest to uncover fossils that include one plesiosaur each, one kronosaurus, one ichthyosaur, and various fish and turtles.