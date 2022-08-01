Queensland: Disturbing messages the mother of a murdered child wrote in bizarre artworks

A mother accused of murdering her eight-year-old son claimed a “voice told her” to kill him, as court documents reveal disturbing new insights into the little boy’s death.

Zion Ziggy Sean Goltz died on July 29 at his home in Rockhampton, with mother Louwanna Thyra Goltz, 36, charged with his alleged murder and taken into custody.

Court documents from the Rockhampton Magistrates Court say Ms Goltz appeared at relatives’ home around 1am on July 30, where she reportedly “wandered about ghosts and referred to a covered artist’s canvas” in her possession.

The artwork would contain the message ‘protect Zion from Satan’.

Zion Ziggy Sean Goltz (pictured) died sometime on July 29 at his home in Rockhampton, while mother Louwanna Thyra Goltz was charged with his murder

Queensland Police visited the home on Waterloo Street in Berserker just after 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning to conduct a welfare check, before Zion failed to respond.

In an appeal to the bail bond filed by police, first responders believed the child had died from strangulation, the ABC reported.

But an autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.

A witness told police the mother was watching TV with her son before a voice told her to kill him “because Child Safety would take him and she herself would end up in a body bag,” court documents say.

Police will claim that Ms Goltz’s mental health had “deteriorated rapidly” in the weeks leading up to Zion’s alleged murder, and “alarmingly rapid in the past week.”

Court documents show that family and neighbors had heard the mother screaming repeatedly in the past month. Some even reported that she spoke an unknown language.

The relationship between Zion and his mother had been strong before, but witnesses in the affidavit said it had changed recently.

One person claimed to have heard Ms. Goltz talk about ghosts, constantly referring to the canvas of satanic writings, the court documents state.

The artwork has been seized by the police and contains several references to Christian themes: ‘May Lord Jesus forgive me for hurting Zion’, ‘Protect Zion from Satan’, ‘Satan leave Ziggy alone, now return to mother ‘ and ‘Satan return to hell’ leaves the soul of Zion,’ the affidavit reads.

Ms Goltz was taken to the mental health department after mentioning ghosts and voices while in police presence, often apologizing for disrespecting the voices, court documents show.

She refused medication and had a series of bruises and scratches on her throat.

The affidavit says Zion was born prematurely and needed an oxygen tank to breathe for his freshman year. He was later diagnosed with autism.

His mother is due to appear in court on October 26.

Capricornia Police Inspector Luke Peachey said first responders who attended the grisly scene would receive counseling.

“It’s a little harder when an eight-year-old boy is found dead,” he said.